One Click Labs Acquires KeyFi to Enhance DeFi Usability

Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



We’re thrilled to announce our acquisition of KeyFi!

This partnership marks a significant step forward in simplifying DeFi for the consumer market, enabling us to build innovative tools that align with the evolving paradigms in the crypto space.

By combining the strengths of both platforms — KeyFi’s advanced technical capabilities and our all encompassing approach to consumer applications — we’re creating a unified ecosystem that makes DeFi more accessible, simple, and user-friendly. This acquisition reflects our shared vision of empowering users of all experience levels to navigate the complexities of decentralized finance with ease and confidence.

About KeyFi

Since its launch in 2020 as a spin-out from SelfKey, KeyFi has been on a mission to tackle the challenges of managing DeFi portfolios. We set out to solve core user pain points, such as juggling multiple wallets and chains, manually comparing interest rates, and analyzing complex data sets.

Achievements include:

Integrations with 14 major blockchains, creating one of the most interoperable DeFi platforms.

Support and grants from prominent protocols such as NEAR, Moonbeam, Polygon, and MEXC.

Recognition through a strong market presence, achieving top rankings on platforms like LunarCrush.

As the DeFi ecosystem evolved, so did we. With the growth of AI, DeFi incentives, and new user adoption models, we recognized the importance of collaborating with a partner like One Click to take KeyFi’s technology to the next level.

About One Click

With 70,000+ unique users already onboarded, One Click has established itself as a user-first platform dedicated to simplifying decentralized finance (DeFi) for both newcomers and seasoned users.

Backed by industry leaders, One Click has also earned grants from Solana, Stellar Lumens, and Arbitrum, underscoring its technical innovation and alignment with the future of blockchain ecosystems. Additionally, its recognition as Product Hunt’s #1 Product of the Day highlights its mass-market appeal and ability to resonate with both crypto enthusiasts and mainstream users.

What This Means for One Click Users

The acquisition of KeyFi is built on complementary strengths. KeyFi’s sophisticated tools and infrastructure will supercharge our platform, allowing users to benefit from:

Smarter DeFi Strategies: With KeyFi’s Strategy Manager and Research Dashboard integrated into One Click, users can access powerful tools for yield optimization and data-driven decisions.

Streamlined User Experience: One Click’s intuitive frontend will simplify even the most complex DeFi interactions, enabling users to focus on strategy rather than logistics.

Enhanced Incentive Programs: The integration will strengthen our yield farming and airdrop aggregation features, powered by KeyFi’s backend infrastructure.

Where to from here?

Our grand vision is to create a unified DeFi ecosystem where every financial asset — from stocks to real estate — is tokenized and accessible through a single interface.

Cross-Chain Simplicity: Manage multi-chain portfolios as effortlessly as streaming music, with AI handling complexities like gas fees and security risks.

Next-Gen yield vaults: Fusion Protocol introduces customizable fractionalized yield vaults by enabling the bundling, fractionalization, and dynamic management of yield-generating assets, based on the ERC-7208 standard.

Risk Transparency: AI-powered risk scores and educational tools empower users to make informed decisions, addressing the $79B+ lost annually to DeFi exploits.

Grandma-Friendly UX: Designed to pass the “Grandma Test,” the platform’s minimalist interface ensures even non-tech users can navigate DeFi confidently.

By integrating KeyFi’s backend infrastructure with our intuitive frontend, the platform is poised to become the gateway to decentralized finance — proving that simplicity and sophistication can coexist in Web3!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



