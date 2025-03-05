ZAGG Launches Tough Keys USB-C Direct Connect Keyboard/Case Combo for iPad (A16) and iPad (10th Generation)

SALT LAKE CITY , March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, a global leader in premium mobile accessories and technologies, is proud to announce the launch of the Tough Keys USB-C Direct Connect keyboard/case combo, the ultimate companion for the new Apple iPad (A16) and the existing Apple iPad 10th Generation. Designed for durability and reliability, Tough Keys combines rugged protection with seamless functionality to meet the demands of students, business professionals, and everyday users – all backed with an industry-leading 4-year warranty.

“The Tough Keys USB-C Direct Connect keyboard and case combo is engineered to provide a reliable, go-anywhere solution for iPad users,” said Josh Peterson, GM, Productivity and B2B sales for ZAGG. “With its rugged construction, innovative features, and hassle-free connectivity, Tough Keys is perfect for anyone who needs an efficient, all-in-one iPad accessory for work, school, or travel.”

Key Features of the Tough Keys USB-C Direct Connect:

No Bluetooth. No batteries. No hassle. Tough Keys connects directly to the iPad via USB-C, drawing power and transferring data without the need for charging or pairing. KeyLock Technology: ZAGG’s KeyLock Technology prevents the interlocking keys from being pried off or removed, and the keys deliver precise, clean strokes for a comfortable, laptop-style typing experience.

Tough Keys’ 1-piece construction ensures seamless protection and lasting durability without flimsy parts or separations. 4-year Warranty: Our industry-leading warranty provides peace of mind knowing we stand behind our products.



The All-in-One Solution for Versatility and Protection

For educational environments, the one-piece design, KeyLock Technology, and Bluetooth-free connection make it perfect for administrators, teachers, and students alike. And the drop protection and USB-C Direct Connect provide security and ease of use in healthcare environments when moving from room-to-room throughout the facility. In contrast, its practicality and overall protection make it a solid choice for business professionals.

Whether you’re a teacher managing a classroom full of iPads, a business professional on the go, or a student juggling coursework, Tough Keys is designed to handle it all. Its rugged construction, hassle-free connectivity, and practical features make it the go-everywhere, do-everything solution for your iPad.

Pricing and Availability

The ZAGG Tough Keys USB-C Direct Connect keyboard/case ($99.99) is available now through ZAGG’s reseller and distribution channels, and will be available in mid-March on ZAGG.com, and Amazon.com.

ZAGG backs Tough Keys with a four-year manufacturer’s warranty and will replace the product if it gets worn or damaged within four years from the date of purchase by the original purchaser.2

1Mil Std 810G 516

2Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG Business

As a global leader and innovator in 360-degree device protection, power solutions, and productivity accessories, ZAGG Business delivers tailored products to meet the evolving needs of modern industries. From healthcare and education to retail and public safety, ZAGG Business helps maintain, enhance, and protect the mobile workplace and empowers organizations with reliable and innovative technology from ZAGG and mophie. ZAGG Business products are trusted by enterprises and available globally through leading retailers and distribution partners. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG Business is headquartered in Utah with operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information, please visit ZAGGBusiness.com.

Media Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com



Joshua Heath

Ampliphi Communications

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ba240a9-2c5f-4407-92a6-2fa35ca30d39.