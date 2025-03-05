Ripple News: BlocScale Launchpad on XRP Marks Explosive Growth, Set to Revolutionize Fundraising, and Embraces Real-World Asset Tokenization

LIJA, Malta, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlocScale, The first-ever IDO launchpad built on the XRP Ledger, is proud to announce major milestones in its growth and outline its vision for the future. After a sold-out private sale and the kickoff of an eagerly anticipated seed funding round, BlocScale has onboarded it‘s first project and set the stage for a new era of fundraising on XRP. Blocscale IDO platform is not only simplifying how blockchain projects raise capital on the XRP Ledger, but also opening the door for businesses to tokenize real-world assets (RWA) on-chain.





BlocScale’s Growth & Achievements

$BLOC Token private sale sold out, reflecting strong investor demand and confidence. BlocScale’s journey is off to a remarkable start. In February 2025, Blocscale private sale for its native $BLOC token was completely sold out, closing ahead of schedule due to overwhelming investor demand. This successful private round, which allocated 4% of the $BLOC supply, is a clear indicator of strong investor confidence in BlocScale’s vision and long-term potential. “The sold-out private sale of $BLOC token is a robust testament to the strong investor confidence in BlocScale’s vision,” noted the blocscale team, emphasizing how this milestone cements BlocScale’s position as the leading decentralized fundraising platform on XRP Ledger. Early backers have validated BlocScale’s approach to bridging Web3 startups and real-world businesses with much-needed capital-raising opportunities on the XRP Ledger.

Bloscale Launchpad Seed Sale is Now Live

Following the soldout private sale, BlocScale wasted no time in expanding its ecosystem. The $BLOC seed round is now underway, offering early investors an exclusive opportunity to acquire $BLOC tokens at an attractive entry price before broader exchange listings and platform expansions. Priced at 1 XRP for 50 $BLOC, the seed sale is allocating 10,000,000 $BLOC (10% of the total supply) with a hard cap of 200,000 XRP. This seed funding round has been met with enthusiasm from the XRP community and venture investors alike, given BlocScale’s unique position as XRPL’s inaugural launchpad. Investor interest remains high, as participants recognize this as a rare chance to become stakeholders in the first launchpad on XRP before its token potentially appreciates with further development.

XCAT Presale is Live on Blocscale Launchpad

Another groundbreaking achievement for BlocScale is the onboarding of it‘s first project, XCAT Memecoin. XCAT is a community-driven token built for fun and viral engagement on XRPL. It has the honor of being the first IDO project to launch via BlocScale. Its presale, running from March 3 to March 28, 2025, is hosted exclusively on the BlocScale platform. BlocScale provides XCAT with a seamless token launch experience, including automatic trustline setup, instant DEX liquidity upon launch, and robust marketing support to reach the XRP community. This successful launch not only validates BlocScale’s model but also demonstrates the platform’s core mission in action: giving new projects the infrastructure and exposure needed to succeed on the XRP Ledger. The XCAT presale’s smooth rollout and community reception have further reinforced BlocScale’s reputation and attracted additional projects to consider launching through the platform.

The Future of Fundraising on XRP

BlocScale is revolutionizing project launches on the XRP Ledger, filling a crucial gap that existed in the XRP ecosystem. Until now, new crypto projects seeking capital often gravitated toward platforms on Ethereum, BSC, or Solana ecosystems that offered established launchpads and deeper liquidity. The XRP Ledger, despite its high-speed, low-cost transactions, lacked a dedicated launchpad for emerging projects. BlocScale is changing that narrative by making it easy for projects to raise capital and gain liquidity natively on XRPL, unlocking XRP’s full potential as a hub for innovation. By providing an all-in-one launch framework, BlocScale lowers the barrier to entry for developers and entrepreneurs who want to build on XRP. Projects on BlocScale benefit from guided token creation, built-in compliance checks, automated trustline processes, and immediate access to XRPL’s built-in decentralized exchange for listing and trading tokens.

BlocScale’s impact on XRP fundraising is multifaceted:

Expanding XRP’s Adoption: Every new project that launches via BlocScale brings more users, transactions, and liquidity to the XRP Ledger, boosting real-world network activity. This drives XRP adoption beyond just payments, as diverse use cases (from DeFi to gaming to community tokens) flourish on the network.

Dedicated Launchpad for XRPL: For the first time, Web3 startups and even traditional businesses have a go-to launchpad in the XRP ecosystem to raise funds transparently. Developers now have a home on XRPL to kickstart their tokenized projects, rather than relying on external chains . BlocScale’s presence signals that XRP is open for business when it comes to new token launches.

Competitive Edge for XRP: By filling the launchpad void, BlocScale strengthens XRP’s competitive position against other blockchain networks. XRP Ledger can now compete with Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain as a preferred platform for IDOs and ICOs . This adds a new dimension to XRP’s utility and could attract projects that value XRPL’s speed and cost advantages.

Investor Confidence & Protection: BlocScale introduces a more structured and transparent fundraising process on XRP, which boosts investor confidence . Features like project vetting, standardized token sale terms, and liquidity locks help protect participants. XRP holders can invest in new projects through a familiar, XRPL-based interface, without the need to use cross-chain bridges or unfamiliar platforms.

Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization on XRP

Beyond crypto startups, BlocScale is breaking new ground in how real-world assets are brought onto the blockchain. The platform is actively working to enable businesses to tokenize assets on the XRP Ledger, opening up new opportunities for global investors to participate in traditionally illiquid or locally confined markets. BlocScale’s vision of “bridging Web3 startups and real-world businesses” comes to life through RWA tokenization. This means that assets such as real estate, company equity, commodities, or even art can be represented as digital tokens on XRP and made available to a worldwide pool of investors, all through a compliant and efficient process.

Tokenizing real-world assets involves converting ownership rights of a physical asset into a digital token recorded on XRP’s decentralized ledger. For example: a real estate developer could raise funds by tokenizing a property – splitting it into digital shares that investors around the world can buy, sell, or trade in seconds. Similarly, a growing business might tokenize a portion of its equity via BlocScale, allowing it to crowdfund investment from XRP holders in exchange for fractional ownership in the company. The XRP Ledger’s design (with no smart contract requirement for simple token issuance) makes such tokenization straightforward, while its built-in DEX enables immediate trading of these tokens in a transparent marketplace . This is incredibly powerful for bringing liquidity to assets that traditionally might take weeks or months to transact.

Looking Ahead: BlocScale’s Vision and How to Get Involved

With its early successes, BlocScale Launchpad is poised to become a cornerstone of the XRP Ledger ecosystem. The roadmap ahead is filled with initiatives aimed at sustaining this momentum and delivering value to both project creators and token holders. In the coming months, BlocScale plans to onboard more high-quality projects, ranging from utility-driven startups to additional community meme tokens, thereby continuously expanding the investment opportunities available on the platform. The team is also preparing for major exchange listings for the $BLOC token on prominent XRPL decentralized exchanges and, eventually, centralized exchanges. These listings will increase $BLOC’s liquidity and reach, benefiting all early supporters. Further, BlocScale will roll out governance features that empower $BLOC token holders to have a say in the platform’s evolution, such as voting on upcoming project launches and protocol upgrades. Alongside technical development, BlocScale is set to expand its marketing and partnership efforts, including collaborations with top crypto influencers and media outlets to raise awareness . This holistic growth strategy underscores a future where BlocScale leads a thriving launchpad economy on XRPL, driving innovation and adoption across the board.

Stay Connected With Blocscale Launchpad

