Region 16 ESC Edge Data Center Grand Opening

AMARILLO, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Region 16 Education Service Center (ESC) , in collaboration with Duos Edge AI, Inc. (“Duos Edge AI”), a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), proudly announces the grand opening of an advanced Edge Data Center (“EDC”) on March 18, 2025. In partnership with FiberLight , this milestone marks a transformative leap in connectivity, AI-driven education, and economic development for the Texas Panhandle. The Duos Edge AI EDC will expand digital access for schools, fuel job creation, and strengthen regional infrastructure to support long-term growth and innovation.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, March 18th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM CT

Location: Region 16 ESC, located at 5800 Bell Street in Amarillo, Texas

The grand opening event includes a “ribbon cutting” and will feature an impressive lineup of industry leaders and experts, including Doug Recker , President and Founder, Duos Edge AI; Chuck Ferry , Chief Executive Officer, Duos Technologies Group and New APR Energy ; Ron Kormos , Chief Strategy Officer, FiberLight ; Tanya Larkin EdD , Executive Director, Region 16. These distinguished speakers will share insights on the future of edge computing, AI integration, and the impact of this new data center on regional development.

“We’re looking forward to hosting this event, bringing together leaders in the community and industry alike to mark this milestone,” stated Michael Keough, CIO of Region 16 ESC. “It’s the beginning of a new chapter for the Texas Panhandle as we bring enhanced connectivity and resources to the area.”

The launch event will showcase the cutting-edge technology housed within the new data center, demonstrating how it will drive innovation and economic growth in the region. "This grand opening represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring advanced AI capabilities closer to where data is generated," said Doug Recker, President and Founder of Duos Edge AI. "We're thrilled to partner with Region 16 to make this vision a reality."

"FiberLight’s partnership with Region 16 and Duos Edge AI goes beyond delivering fiber—it’s about creating a lasting impact,” said Ron Kormos, Chief Strategy Officer at FiberLight. “While our fiber infrastructure will immediately transform learning experiences for students and educators, its long-term benefit will extend across the Texas Panhandle. By establishing a strong fiber backbone, we’re enabling better education and also building the foundation for economic growth, business expansion, and improved public services. This investment will help bridge the digital divide, fostering a more connected and thriving community for years to come."

About Region 16 Education Service Center:

Located in Amarillo, Texas, Region 16 Education Service Center serves 60 school districts and three charter schools with 226 campuses in a 26,000 square mile area. Region 16 school districts have an average daily attendance of over 83,000 students, with individual districts ranging from fewer than 30 to more than 29,000 students and the total regional school staff numbering more than 12,800.

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare, and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .



About FiberLight

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With more than 19,000 route miles of fiber networks and 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wavelength Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit https://www.fiberlight.com .

