Ariat Named Official Boot of Stagecoach Music Festival

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariat, the leader in innovative western footwear and apparel, today announces it will be the official boot of Stagecoach, California’s iconic country music festival. As the world’s leading western boot brand known for genuine style and unrivaled comfort, Ariat will be front and center to join fans as they watch the hottest names in country music.

Ariat will have a strong presence throughout the event and offer an immersive on-site experience, where fans can have their boots customized and shop a curated selection of the brand’s premium western footwear. Ariat will paint the iconic Stagecoach boot sculptures, and its boots will be worn on stage by brand ambassadors performing at the event, including Annie Bosko, Ashley McBryde, and the Compton Cowboys.

“Our partnership with Stagecoach is a perfect match: country music is the soundtrack of the West, where Ariat is a trusted brand. Stagecoach is a celebration of the soaring popularity of country music and western culture, and we’re thrilled to show fans from across the world why we’re the leading cowboy boot for both comfort and authentic western style,” says Susan Alcala, Vice President of Partnership Marketing for Ariat.

Ariat’s infusion of athletic performance into its boots revolutionized the western footwear industry, and the brand has long been the go-to choice for real-life cowboys and cowgirls, as well as those inspired by the real American West. Ariat boots offer all-day comfort and authentic western style, allowing fans to enjoy the festival without sore feet while incorporating a genuine western aesthetic into their festival wardrobe.

Ariat will help fans get festival-ready this spring with an assortment of styling content on its social media, as well as shoppable Stagecoach collections online. To follow along and pick the perfect Stagecoach look, visit Ariat.com or follow @ariatinternational on Instagram.

About Ariat International, Inc.

Founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

Attachment