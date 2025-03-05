Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock Exchange Release

5 March, 2025 at 3.00 p.m.

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report 2024 has been published

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report 2024 has been published at www.lt.fi/en/investors/reports-presentations. The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors' Report, the Financial Statements for 2024, the Auditor's Report, a separate Corporate Governance Statement, and a Remuneration report. The Board of Directors' report includes a Sustainability Report which has been compiled in accordance with the requirements set forth in Chapter 7 of the accounting act as well as the article 8 of the taxonomy regulation.

Lassila & Tikanoja publishes the Board of Directors’ report and the Financial Statements for 2024 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the notes to the financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags.

The Board of Directors' report and the Financial Statements for 2024 are attached to this release as an XHTML file. The release also includes the Annual Report as a PDF file, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report. The full Annual Report is also available at www.lt.fi.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo

General Counsel, SVP HR and Legal

For more information:

General Counsel Hilppa Rautpalo, tel. +358 40 687 67123

Chief Financial Officer Joni Sorsanen, tel. +358 50 443 3045

