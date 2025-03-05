Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Leerink Global Biopharma Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 12 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

UBS Virtual CNS Day: Fireside chat on Monday, March 17 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following each conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:

Austin Murtagh

Precision AQ

Austin.Murtagh@precisionAQ.com

(212) 698-8696

Media Contact:

Lesley Stanley

Real Chemistry

lestanley@realchemistry.com

(609) 273-3162