OPTIZMO Returns as Official Content Sponsor for LinkUnite V

AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the leading platform for email suppression list management, data security, and compliance solutions, proudly announces its return as the Official Content Sponsor for LinkUnite V. This year’s highly anticipated event will take place at the iconic Newbury Boston from June 11th–13th, bringing women leaders in digital marketing back to the city where the LinkUnite journey began.

LinkUnite has become a transformative movement uniting women in leadership roles across the digital marketing industry. The annual invite-only event provides a space to cultivate connections, amplify voices, and celebrate innovation. LinkUnite V promises to deliver a unique blend of luxury, history, and inspiration, featuring panels, discussions, and networking opportunities as unforgettable as Boston itself.

As the Official Content Sponsor, OPTIZMO will return to create more collaborative and impactful video content to spotlight the LinkUnite community. This includes interviews with attendees, sponsors, and panelists, showcasing the event’s energy, insights, and the connections it fosters. OPTIZMO’s COO, Tom Wozniak, and Creative Director, Jonathan Salas, will once again lead the video initiative, capturing and celebrating the journey of women leaders in the digital marketing industry.

“Being part of LinkUnite from its inception has been a privilege, and we’re honored and excited to return as the Official Content Sponsor for LinkUnite V,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “This incredible initiative grows stronger every year, and we’re proud to be a part of that growth for years to come.”

“I am thrilled that we're bringing our fifth LinkUnite to the beautiful city of Boston! This isn't just another gathering; it's a heartwarming reunion in a city that echoes the spirit and warmth of our own incredible circle. I am so excited to create more unforgettable memories with all the amazing ladies of LinkUnite.” — Amanda Farris, CEO & Co-founder of LinkUnite.

“There’s no place like home! Bringing LinkUnite V to Boston means blending the best of my roots with the future we’re building together. This city has always been about trailblazers and changemakers, just like the women of LinkUnite. Let’s make history in a place that knows how to do just that!” — Sara Malo, President and COO of LinkUnite.

Hosting the event in Boston is especially meaningful, as the city is the birthplace of the concept of LinkUnite, first coming to life in a few napkin sketches. With The Newbury Boston providing the backdrop and a program designed to inspire, LinkUnite V is set to be another unforgettable experience.

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

