RXR.Lab Announces IEO Launch of Equity-Based RWA Blockchain Lottery Platform

Singapore, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RXR.Lab announces its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), scheduled for March 6, 2025, across four major exchanges: P2B, Azbit, DEX-trade, and Bitstorage.finance. The IEO will end on April 7th. 1 RXR token will correspond to 1 RXR.Lab Equity.





As the world’s first equity-based RWA project, RXR redefines the gaming and crowdfunding landscape. Every RXR token represents equity in RXR.Lab, aligning user participation with platform growth and profits.

Rethinking the Lottery Industry

RXR.Lab introduces an innovative concept to the global lottery and gaming industry, with several core features:

One Dollar Purchase Model: With just $10, users can enter and win high-value items, including 1 BTC.

Equity Sharing: Even if users don't win, they can recover part of their costs through the platform’s unique equity-based mechanism.

Blockchain Technology: The integration of blockchain ensures transparency, decentralization, and fairness. This eliminates the trust issues found in traditional lottery systems.

Rooted in the CAPM model, RXR.Lab’s structure combines entertainment with financial value, offering a predictable, equity-driven ecosystem.

Tokenomics and Governance

RXR tokens represent equity and investment potential. Key highlights include tokenomics and the structure of governance:

About the Token: The maximum supply is 380 million RXR tokens to make sure supply will be scarce and retain value.

Initial Supply: Only 130 million tokens will be released, with 40 million in circulation during the first phase.

Smart Contract Audit: RXR tokens have undergone a Solidproof audit, ensuring security and transparency for investors.

Every token represents a share of RXR.Lab’s assets and profits, aligning user participation with long-term platform success.

Goals and Future Plans

RXR.Lab is working to change the classical diagram of financial and gaming relations. In this sense, March 6, 2025, will see the launch of this project's IEO.

Over time, the team plans to include blockchain features, as well as to push its "one-dollar purchase" model to market. Secondly, RXR.Lab will extend a governance model in a decentralized way. In a word, any participant of any project will become a shareholder.

RXR.Lab aims to create an open and inclusive ecosystem by integrating real assets with blockchain technology. The project will foster the creation of a sustainable model for universal participation and collaborative growth.

About RXR.Lab

RXR.Lab is the world's first equity-based blockchain lottery platform that combines real-world assets with entertainment and investment. Blockchain transparency, equity sharing, and innovative lottery mechanics make up the core offering of RXR.Lab. This strategy presents users with a fair and predictable way to participate in the global gaming market.

The fast-approaching IEO launch indeed opens an opportunity for the investors looking to be part of this new project. To know more about RXR.Lab, readers may refer to the project's official website and follow the social media pages below. The whitepaper and the official presentation designed by the RXR.Lab team is also a relevant source to check out, and the project’s dApp is available for the public.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities