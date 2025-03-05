Volt Announces Successful Lithium Extraction from Generation 5 Field Unit in the Permian Basin, Texas, Achieving 99% Recoveries

Generation 5 Field Unit operating since February 11, conducting over 90 system tests to refine operating parameters.

to refine operating parameters. Internal Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) testing confirms lithium recoveries up to 99%, aligning with Volt’s previous third-party verifications.

System tests provide baseline for near-future automation, with an eye toward optimizing cost, throughput, and overall efficiency.

Lithium stockpiling initiated to build inventory for potential customers.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Lithium Corp. (TSXV: VLT | OTCQB: VLTLF) (“Volt” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the continued success of its Generation 5 Field Unit in the Permian Basin, Texas, where the team has achieved up to 99% lithium extraction while evaluating and refining key operating parameters.

“The first 90 system tests have been critical in understanding the full capabilities of our Generation 5 Field Unit,” commented Alex Wylie, President & CEO of Volt. “We’re especially pleased that scaling up to a 10,000-barrel-per-day system continues to deliver 99% extraction results. These insights will guide our next steps toward automating the unit for greater throughput and cost optimization.”

Permian Basin Field Operations: Generation 5 Update

Largest DLE System Deployed:

Generation 5 marks Volt’s most extensive and powerful DLE unit to date, transitioning quickly from modular assembly to a 10,000+ bpd operational capacity.

The Company has conducted over 90 system tests to date, confirming up to 99% lithium recovery via internal NMR-based testing , which aligns with prior third-party validations of Volt’s extraction technology.

Current system tests focus on reagent usage, cycle time, and processing parameters that will inform near-future automation. Once fully implemented, automation is expected to further enhance throughput, reduce costs, and streamline continuous production.

Volt has begun stockpiling lithium concentrate in anticipation of commercial demand, creating an inventory that positions the Company for future customer engagement.

Volt will continue to refine operating metrics in the coming weeks, laying a solid foundation for automated, larger-scale operations.

About Volt

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America’s first commercial producers of lithium from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management’s hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world’s clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technology and process, Volt’s innovative approach to development is focused on allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning us well for future commercialization. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company’s continued progress on its website: https://voltlithium.com/.

