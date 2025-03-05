Latin America Digital Payments Market Report 2025: Latin America's Digital Payment Revenue to Triple by 2027, Reaching a Projected $0.3 Trillion - Brazil's Pix Dominates LATAM Digital Payments

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LATAM Payment Methods & Digital Payments 2025: Consumer Trends and Market Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Latin America's Digital Payment Revenue to Triple by 2027

Latin America's digital payments market is set to grow significantly, with revenue projected to reach USD 0.3 trillion by 2027. Growth is driven by financial inclusion, fintech innovation, and regulatory reforms. Despite this expansion, the region's global market share will stay below 10%, far behind Asia-Pacific and North America. However, mobile payments, digital wallets, and real-time transactions are broadening financial access.

E-Commerce Growth Accelerates Digital Payment Adoption

E-Commerce is fueling digital payment adoption, with sales expected to exceed USD 260 billion by 2028. Brazil's Pix is transforming transactions, debit cards lead in Mexico, and Argentina is seeing a rise in digital wallets. Chile and Colombia remain credit card-dominated, but alternative payments are expanding.

Alternative Payments and Cryptocurrency Surge

Credit and debit cards made up over 60% of transactions in 2023, but alternative methods are rising. Real-time payments, A2A transfers, and digital wallets offer faster, lower-cost options. Cryptocurrency adoption has doubled, surpassing 55 million in 2024. Argentina leads within Latin America, with nearly 20% of its population holding crypto, followed by Brazil and Venezuela.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the projected size of Latin America's digital commerce market by 2026?

How do consumer payment preferences vary across Latin American countries, and why?

What percentage of Brazil's E-Commerce transactions were processed via Pix in 2024?

Which Latin American country has the highest cryptocurrency adoption rate?

How does the rise of real-time payments impact traditional banking in Latin America?

Company Coverage:

Boleto Bancario

Pix

PagoEfectivo

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways - Report Summary

2. Management Summary

3. Latin America Payments Market Overview

3.1. Key Takeaways - Latin America Payments Market

3.2. Market Overview: Payments

Payments Revenue, in USD trillion, 2017 & 2020-2022 & 2027f

Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020- 2023

Payments Market Growth by Global Region, CAGR (%), 2022 - 2027f

Payments Market Revenue Share by Global Region, in %, 2027f

Payment Mix by New Payments and Traditional Payments, in % of Transaction Volume, 2023

Total Non-Cash Transactions, in billions of Transactions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Total B2B Non-Cash Transactions, in billions of Transactions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023

Breakdown of Total Payments Revenue, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2023

4. Digital Payment Adoption, Consumer Behavior, & Emerging Trends in Latin America

4.1. Key Takeaways - Latin America Digital Payment Adoption & Consumer Behavior

4.2. Market Overview: Digital Payment Adoption & Consumer Behavior

Preferred Payment Methods for In-Person Purchases, by Country, in % of Respondents, 2023

Breakdown of Preferred Payment Method for In-Person Purchases, in % of Respondents, 2021 & 2023

Reasons for Using Debit and Credit Cards in Latin America, % of Respondents, 2023

Top Reasons for Digital Payment Adoption, in % of Respondents from High Mobile-Payment Penetration Countries, 2023

Key Factors Driving Digital Payment Adoption in Low Mobile-Payment Adoption Countries, % of Respondents, 2023

Share of Consumers that Use Smartphone Payments for In-Person Transactions at least once a month, in %, 2024

Number of Cryptocurrency Owners, in millions, 2023 & 2024e

Share of Population That Owns Cryptocurrency by Country, in %, 2024e

5. Digital Commerce & E-Commerce Payment Trends in Latin America

5.1. Key Takeaways - Latin America Digital Commerce & E-Commerce Payment

5.2. Market Overview: Digital Commerce & E-Commerce Payment

Digital Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2020-2026f

Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f

E-Commerce Payment Method Market Share, in %, 2023

Share of E-Commerce Payment Methods, in %, 2024

6. Latin America Country-Specific Payment Methods Insights

6.1. Key Takeaways - Latin America Country-Specific Payment Methods

6.2. Brazil

Pix Payment Volume, in USD trillion, 2021-2024 (Through June)

Number of Pix Transactions, in billions, 2021-2024 (Through June)

E-Commerce Payment Methods by Market Share, in %, 2023

E-Commerce Payment Methods Market Share by Vertical, in %, 2023

Share of Consumers Using Payment Methods Daily, in %, 2023

E-Commerce Payment Methods by Market Share, in %, 2024

Projected Online Payment Market Share by Method, in %, 2025f

6.3. Mexico

6.4. Argentina

6.5. Chile

6.6. Peru

6.7. Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/211ja1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.