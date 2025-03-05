Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

MONTREAL, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL: OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time CALL: 1-844-763-8274



THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MARCH 11) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 9621162 on your phone. This recording will be available on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.co m / eng/sh a reholder-information .

For further information contact John Paikopoulos, Dorel Industries Inc. at 514-934-3034.