Nvni Group to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading acquirer of private SaaS B2B companies in Latin America, announced today that it will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference being held Sunday, March 16th to Tuesday, March 18th at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort in Dana Point, CA.

Nuvini’s Chief Executive Officer Pierre Schurmann will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. To schedule a meeting, please contact Investor Relations at NVNI@mzgroup.us or your ROTH representative.

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is the leading private serial software business acquirer in Latin America. The Nuvini Group acquires software companies within SaaS markets in Latin America. It focuses on acquiring profitable “business-to-business” SaaS companies with a consolidated business model, recurring revenue, positive cash generation and relevant growth potential. The Nuvini Group enables its acquired companies to provide mission-critical solutions to customers within its industry or sector. Its business philosophy is to invest in established companies and foster an entrepreneurial environment that would enable companies to become leaders in their respective industries. The Nuvini Group’s goal is to buy, retain and create value through long-term partnerships with the existing management of its acquired companies.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sofia Toledo

ir@nuvini.co