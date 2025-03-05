374Water Preliminary Data Shows 99.9999% AFFF PFAS Destruction with Arcadis & US Department of Defense

Peer Review Highlights 374Water’s AirSCWO as a Potential Solution at Scale

DURHAM, N.C., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”) (the “Company”), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced peer reviewed preliminary data demonstrating AirSCWO’s 99.9999% destruction of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) in aqueous film-forming foam (“AFFF”). Published in the National Ground Water Association (“NGWA”) Journals, the article by Craig Divine, et al. with Arcadis, titled “Solutions for Managing Aqueous Film-Forming-Foam- (AFFF-) Impacted Infrastructure” details the enormity of the AFFF problem, outlines the immense challenges of treating AFFF solutions and infrastructure, and highlights 374Water’s AirSCWO as a potential solution at scale.

AFFF, a critical tool in combating flammable liquid and gas fires, including petroleum, greases, tars, oils, oil-based paints, solvents and alcohols, has long been utilized by sectors such as municipal firefighting, aviation, military and petrochemical industries. AFFF’s effectiveness stems from its unique composition, which includes per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”). However, PFAS are highly persistent in the environment and pose significant risks to human health and ecosystems, necessitating urgent measures for their safe destruction. The U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”) and the European Union (“EU”) have introduced stringent regulations, including the transition to fluorine-free firefighting foams in 2024. In addition, multiple states have implemented buyback programs to support this transition and safely dispose of AFFF stocks.

“The enormity of the AFFF PFAS problem across the federal, municipal and industrial landscapes presents an opportunity for 374Water to scale rapidly,” said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “374Water’s AirSCWO system has consistently shown PFAS >99.9999% destruction and removal efficiency (DRE) operating at commercial scale. We are excited by the potential of AirSCWO to provide a permanent solution to dispose of this waste, and we are actively building our destruction services business to support growing demand.”

“There is a significant need for efficient, cost-effective, sustainable, and adaptive options for the destruction of stockpiles of AFFF,” the authors explain. As SCWO technology continues to mature, solutions such as 374Water’s AirSCWO can “provide significant value across the US DoD portfolio, civil aviation, and other industrial sectors.”

The Arcadis article specifies four different waste types found at AFFF remediation sites: AFFF concentrate, rinsate solutions, cleaning agents, and contaminated solid wastes. With the exception of solid wastes, the “aqueous wastes may be managed on-site using…PFAS destruction technologies,” the authors note. Despite traditional disposal methods such as landfilling which are still in wide use, the authors acknowledge the residual “long-term liability for the waste,” persisting. They go on to say, SCWO “may alleviate any future liability of the waste…that the other options do not.”

“We are elated to participate in this waste destruction demonstration showcasing the effectiveness of 374Water’s commercial-scale AirSCWO technology,” says Howard Teicher, 374Water’s VP of Government. “It is an honor to partner with the Federal government, state and local municipalities, and industrial customers to provide commercial-scale solutions to address PFAS and other waste destruction needs.”

NGWA Journal article can be found here:

https://ngwa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/gwmr.12703?af=R

Arcadis published a brief podcast discussion of the article, which can be found here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/gwmr-solutions-for-managing-afff-impacted-infrastructure/id1560891120?i=1000693686449

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

