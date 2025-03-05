Bundle x Joy Celebrates Women’s History Month 2025 with a $15K Entrepreneurial Giveaway

Phoenix, Arizona, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Women’s History Month, Latina-founded pet wellness brand is doubling down on its mission to empower women entrepreneurs. The company is launching an exclusive giveaway designed to support and uplift aspiring women in business by providing funding, mentorship, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with industry leaders.











Bundle x Joy is celebrating in a BIG way—by giving away $15,000 worth in funding, mentorship, and exclusive experiences to empower women entrepreneurs.

As a fast-growing brand that reached seven-figure sales in its first year , Bundle x Joy is proof of what’s possible when women are given the resources and support to succeed. However, Latina entrepreneurs continue to face significant barriers to funding and mentorship.

While women entrepreneurs receive less than 3% of funding today, Latinas are proudly launching businesses faster than any other demographic in the U.S. This giveaway aims to provide women with tangible resources to grow and scale their businesses.

Investing in the Future of Women Entrepreneurs

At the heart of this campaign is Bundle x Joy’s commitment to making a real impact by supporting women. More than just a pet wellness brand, Bundle x Joy is a movement—one that fuels more than just dogs. The company operates a 3% give-back program, which has already helped support over 50 women-owned businesses, creating opportunities for women to thrive.

As a meaningful way to celebrate Women’s History Month by investing in the future of female entrepreneurship, Bundle x Joy wants to help YOU find the funding, mentorship, and connections to chase after your dreams.

Whether you’re starting a business, switching careers, or giving back to your community, we want to hear from you! Small business owners, creators, pet owners, and anyone with a vision—this is your chance.

What’s in Store for Winners?

The 2025 campaign offers an incredible opportunity for women at various stages of their entrepreneurial journey. Whether they are launching a business, exploring a new career path, or working to create change in their communities, this giveaway provides essential tools for growth and success:

2 Grand Prize Winners - Total Value: $10,000 (or $5,000 each winner)

$1,000 Cash Prize to fuel your dream

Prize to fuel your dream Mentor Day at Bundle x Joy where winners spend a day at our headquarters with industry experts , receiving personalized guidance and inspiration

where winners spend a day at our headquarters with , receiving Bundle x Joy Goodie Box containing a curated selection of premium pet wellness products

containing a Flight & Hotel Accommodations where your travel & stay will be covered by Bundle x Joy so you make the most of this experience

5 Runner-Up Winners - Total Value: $1,000 each winner

1-on-1 Virtual Mentorship Session where winners get personalized guidance from CEO Jess Berger

where winners get from Bundle x Joy Goodie Box of hand-picked premium pet wellness products

How to Join:

This is open to women, 18 years old and above, residing in the U.S. only. Fill out the form: Click here to join! You have to follow @bundlexjoy on Instagram And Like our giveaway Reel here (link to Instagram reel)

Submissions must be received by 11:59pm PST on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The winners will be announced on Monday, March 31, 2025.

More Than Just a Giveaway

Bundle x Joy’s mission extends beyond pet wellness—it’s about fostering a community of go-getters, dream-chasers, and women who support one another. Through initiatives like this, the brand continues to make a lasting impact on both pet people and female entrepreneurs alike.

For more information on the Women’s History Month Giveaway, visit https://bundlexjoy.com .

About Bundle x Joy

Bundle x Joy is helping you unleash a happier gut for your pup, creating healthier, happier lives for dogs with premium pet nutrition—made in the USA—to fuel more joyful moments together. As more dogs develop allergies to poultry and beef, Bundle x Joy proudly offers recipes designed for these sensitivities. With 80% of their products free from poultry and beef, and packed with nutrient-rich superfoods and gut-friendly ingredients, there's something for every dog. More than just pet care, Bundle x Joy is a movement—founded by a proud Latina entrepreneur and committed to empowering women. 3% of every purchase supports women entrepreneurs and uplifts local communities. Join a community of go-getters, dream-chasers, and dog lovers—one joyful moment at a time.