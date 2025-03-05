Serotonin Centers Announces Addition of NAD+ Therapy to Anti-Aging Medical Offerings

ORLANDO, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Anti-Aging Centers (Serotonin), the nation’s fastest-growing med spa franchise and a pioneer of medical advancements in anti-aging/longevity, announced today the addition of NAD+ Therapy. Now available at all U.S. franchise locations, this innovative therapy is offered via both IV infusion and an injectable shot to boost cellular regeneration and overall energy and health.

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a naturally occurring coenzyme essential to cellular metabolism and energy production. As the foundation of many biological processes, NAD+ plays a vital role in maintaining mitochondrial function, supporting cognitive clarity, and enhancing physical endurance. Recent advancements in the field of regenerative medicine have highlighted its potential not only to mitigate some of the visible signs of aging but also to optimize the body’s natural repair mechanisms—a benefit eagerly embraced by the growing biohacking and wellness communities.

“Cells don't age in the traditional sense,” explained Dr. Lisa Golding Granado, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Serotonin Centers. “Rather, they experience a slower turnover and retain a remarkable capacity to regenerate. With restorative therapies such as NAD+, we can enhance cell turnover and stimulate the body’s innate healing processes, effectively restoring energy levels and overall vitality.” Dr. Granado’s statement underscores the paradigm shift in understanding aging—not as a relentless deterioration, but as a modifiable process that can be influenced by targeted interventions.

The newly introduced NAD+ therapy is administered through two distinct methods: a slow drip IV infusion or a precise daily injectable shot five days per week. The slow drip IV technique allows for a sustained, controlled delivery of NAD+ into the bloodstream, ensuring optimal bioavailability and prolonged therapeutic benefits. Conversely, the injection option provides a quick and efficient method for clients seeking a more consistent boost in cellular energy and recovery. Both approaches are designed with client safety and comfort in mind, drawing upon extensive clinical expertise and a commitment to evidence-based practice.

For individuals seeking anti-aging benefits, NAD+ therapy offers an attractive option to support overall health and longevity. It has shown promise in enhancing athletic performance by accelerating recovery times, reducing inflammation, and increasing stamina. Moreover, the sought-after therapy is emerging as a favorite among biohackers who are keen to optimize mental clarity and maintain high levels of physical performance amidst the stresses of modern life.

“At Serotonin Centers, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the most advanced and scientifically supported treatments available,” Dr. Granado added. “NAD+ therapy not only targets the visible signs of aging but also improves cellular metabolism and energy production, leading to enhanced performance and recovery for athletes, high-performing professionals, and everyday individuals alike.” This commitment to integrating cutting-edge regenerative medicine aligns with Serotonin Centers’ mission to offer a comprehensive, concierge-style healthcare model that combines the expertise of medical practitioners with the personalized attention of health coaches, easily accessible to those who seek to optimize their health, and both increase and improve their lifespan.

The integration of NAD+ therapy into Serotonin Centers’ suite of anti-aging solutions represents a milestone in the evolution of wellness services. By harnessing the restorative power of NAD+, the centers provide a proactive approach to aging—one that focuses on preserving and enhancing the body’s natural capacity for repair and regeneration. This innovation not only reinforces Serotonin Centers’ position as a leader in the longevity field but also offers a transformative pathway for individuals seeking to extend their healthspan and maintain peak physical and mental performance.

For more information on NAD+ therapy and other anti-aging treatments, please visit your nearest Serotonin Centers location or contact our media relations team.

ABOUT SEROTONIN ANTI-AGING CENTERS:

Aptly named after the hormone that stabilizes human feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin Centers provides members with the road map for maximizing wellness and optimizing healthspan. The anti-aging and longevity franchise intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Founded in 2021 by Eric and Kim Casaburi to fill a void in the med spa space, the franchise brand now has more than 90 locations in development and 12 locations open and operating in the U.S. Those interested in visiting or investing in a Serotonin Anti-Aging Center can find more information on www.serotonincenters.com.

https://www.facebook.com/SerotoninCenters/

https://www.instagram.com/serotonincenters