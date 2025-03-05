Arq to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on March 10, 2025

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobeNewswire - Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today announced today announced that Bob Rasmus, CEO of Arq, will participate in the Water Tower Research (“WTR”) Fireside Chat Series on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event at the following link, https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1817411013874/WN_XaMXZ4_FSL6WxOD8B2U6mA#/registration.

The event will also be available through the Events and Presentation section of Arq's investor relations website at https://ir.arq.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be available at this website after the event.

About Arq

Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.

Source: Arq, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Anthony Nathan, Arq

Marc Silverberg, ICR

investors@arq.com