Nominations for 2025 Ivans Connected Agencies Awards Now Open

Milwaukee, WI., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced nominations for the 2025 Ivans Connected Agencies awards are now open. Ivans Connected Agency recipients are recognized for enhancing distribution and servicing connectivity to carrier and MGA partners, fueling growth with faster processes, more profitable partnerships, and superior customer experiences.

Criteria to be considered an Ivans Connected Agent includes fully utilizing the tools Ivans provides to optimize their communication with their carrier partners, from download across all lines of business to risk appetite resources. More information on becoming an Ivans Connected agency can be found here.

In 2024, the number of Ivans Connected Agencies grew by nearly 20% from 2023, with 3,600 agents recognized. Nineteen of the 2024 winners have been recognized seven years in a row. The 19 agencies committed to leveraging technology to promote connectivity, simplifying collective workflows and driving the industry forward are:

Addison Insurance Agency

Ameristar Agency

BHS Insurance

Brownrigg Insurance

Calnonprofits Insurance Services

Hamler-Gingrich Insurance

Hudson Insurance Group LLC

Inszone Insurance Services Inc.

Key Insurance LLC

McNair Agency

Morris & Garritano Insurance

Professional Risk Associates

Reese Insurance Group, Inc.

Rotunno Agency

Seely & Durland, Inc.

Skeele Agency, Inc.

Snyder Moore Agencies, Inc.

Square State Insurance LLC

Wesfair Insurance Agency

The full list of 2024 Ivans Connected Agencies can be viewed here.

“We are excited to see the number of Ivans Connected Agencies continue to grow each year, proof that the insurance industry is craving technology and digital tools that enhance agency-carrier connectivity,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “As digital connectivity evolves, agents can more easily understand the market, speed up workflows, and gain new insights from their data to develop stronger industry partnerships and enhance profitability.”





About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.