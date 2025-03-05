New Report Reveals Only 34% of Higher Education Students See High Value in a College Degree

RALEIGH, NC, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalSource® , a leading education technology solutions provider, has released its ‘Digital Tools and the Modern Learner’ report offering insights into how digital learning should play a role in higher education. The report sheds light on student perceptions of the value of higher education, preferences for ancillary education costs, and expectations on digitally-enhanced and AI learning tools.

American students are questioning whether higher education is the path to a successful career with only 34% of survey respondents rating the value of a college degree as “high.” Despite this perception, it’s expected that 72% of jobs will require some form of postsecondary education or training by 2031. Improving this value is possible and 50% of respondents indicated that a flat rate tuition that includes course materials would “alleviate their concerns about higher education.” Nearly half said that AI-powered test-prep tools were either likely or extremely likely to improve their course experience –up 19% from respondents enrolled prior to 2023.

Other key findings from the report include:

More than 60% of respondents rated the value of a college degree as “medium” or “low” value

82% of all respondents in our survey reported moderate to extreme concern about the overall cost of higher education with 51% saying they are extremely concerned

58% of all survey respondents would rather pay a flat rate, including tuition and course materials, for higher education

61% have used AI tools in their coursework at least once

Nearly half of respondents (48%) enrolled since 2023 said that AI-powered test-prep tools were either likely or extremely likely to improve their course experience

“The value of a higher education degree is in question amongst college-aged individuals,” said Michael Hale, Chief Learning Officer at VitalSource. “However, insights from the report show a clear path forward for institutions to better align the higher education experience with work environments by leveraging learning technologies and making it easier for students to access all the tools they need to thrive.”

Based on a survey conducted September 2024 by the market research company, AYTM, VitalSource’s report evaluated responses from over 1,000 U.S.-based respondents currently or recently enrolled in higher education courses. The results paint a picture of how higher education institutions can align with the needs and desires of today’s learners to ensure they’re better prepared for a career after graduation. The full report can be accessed here .

About VitalSource

VitalSource Technologies, LLC has powered digital content delivery across the higher education ecosystem for over 30 years. Winner of the 2024 CODiE award for Most Innovative Ed Tech company, VitalSource delivers more than 28 million learning materials globally each year. With unmatched scale, the VitalSource Learning Delivery Network is trusted by thousands of content providers and institutions worldwide to deliver impactful learning experiences, fuel affordable access programs, and drive a learning advantage for every student. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com.