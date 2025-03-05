Ontex expands in Segovia (ES) with new R&D center and increased manufacturing capabilities

Highlights

Official inauguration of the Segovia R&D center, focused on feminine care innovation.

Expansion of the Segovia manufacturing site, including new production lines, job creation and enhanced capacity across baby, feminine, and adult care categories.

Sustainability at the forefront, with investments in renewable energy and eco-friendly production processes.

Segovia, Spain, March 5, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, is proud to announce the inauguration of its new R&D center in Segovia, which marks the highlight of a series of investments to expand the site’s innovation and manufacturing capabilities. These investments strengthen Ontex’s commitment to fast, affordable, and sustainable innovation while enhancing its agile supply chain for customers across Ontex’s key markets.





Official inauguration of the Segovia R&D center

On March 5, the Segovia R&D center was officially inaugurated in the presence of D. Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (President of the Junta of Castile and León), D. José Mazarías Pérez (Mayor of Segovia), Dña. Olga Llorente Tabanera (Mayor of Valverde), D. Miguel Ángel de Vicente Martín (President of the Provincial Council of Segovia), along with other distinguished guests, industry leaders, and local officials.



The opening of Ontex’s 6th R&D center is a key milestone in Ontex’s global innovation strategy. Situated within the manufacturing facility, the center is designed to scale innovations effectively, supporting Ontex’s commitment to make high-quality solutions accessible for everyone.



This state-of-the-art facility focuses on:

Enhancing production efficiency to reduce time-to-market for new products .

. Developing sustainable manufacturing processes , including the use of eco-friendly materials and lower-carbon techniques.

, including the use of eco-friendly materials and lower-carbon techniques. Driving smart, cost-effective and reliable product innovations to meet evolving customer needs.

“Innovation and sustainability are at the core of everything we do at Ontex. With the R&D center in Segovia, we're building a dynamic ecosystem that brings together suppliers, partners, and customers to co-create solutions that make everyday life easier for everyone. By fostering partnerships and collaboration, we can drive customer-focused innovation on a global scale,” said Annick De Poorter, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer.

As part of Ontex’s global network of innovation hubs, the Segovia R&D center joins facilities in Mayen, Germany, and Buggenhout, Belgium. This interconnected ecosystem allows Ontex to leverage global expertise while addressing local needs, reinforcing its position as a trusted agile partner in the personal hygiene industry.





Manufacturing growth and employment opportunities

Over the past two years, Ontex has invested significantly in its Segovia plant to strengthen its position as a key manufacturing hub within Ontex’s agile supply chain, supporting customers across Europe in the baby, feminine, and adult care categories. Both by new line introductions and further automation of lines, the factory’s capacity has grown significantly, increasing production lines from 16 in 2022 to 25 by early 2025, with plans for further expansion in the future.



“As our operations grow, so does our commitment to the local community. In recent years, we have doubled the number of positions from 300 to 700, with more than 200 new colleagues recently joining. The expansion will create over 100 additional job opportunities, further boosting the local economy and helping to retain young talent in the Castilla y León region. This growth strengthens our supply chain agility while providing rewarding career opportunities,” said Jose Ignacio Luengo, Manufacturing Director South-West Europe.

Download media kit:

https://ontex.com/company/around-the-world/segovia-downloads/





Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,500 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussel and is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

