Varonis Announces Varonis for Agentforce to Enable Safe AI Rollouts

MIAMI, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) today announced Varonis for Agentforce. The launch expands Varonis’ security offering by giving IT and security teams critical visibility into the agentic AI layer.

Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents, as well as a library of pre-built skills for any use case across sales, service, marketing and commerce, MuleSoft, Tableau, Slack, partners and more.

Organizations use Agentforce to build and deploy AI agents that connect to enterprise data and automate a wide range of business processes at scale. With Varonis for Agentforce, organizations can get a single pane of glass for all AI agents, including what they were built for and what actions they can perform. Teams can monitor connections to enterprise data sources to identify potential security risks.

Varonis for Agentforce builds on Varonis’ Salesforce security solutions, which allow companies to understand their risk, automatically fix exposures, and stop attacks on their CRM. By securing critical data and resources, Varonis gives IT and security teams a clear, real-time view of agents and activities in one place.

"Agentic AI will revolutionize routine work but introduces new security challenges that can expose sensitive data," said Varonis EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer David Bass. "Security starts with understanding the AI agents you have, knowing what data your AI robots can access, and monitoring changes over time for risk. With the launch of Varonis for Agentforce, we’re continuing to expand our holistic security approach for Salesforce — and across SaaS and IaaS — with one unified Data Security Platform.”

Organizations can request a complimentary Varonis Data Risk Assessment to evaluate their Salesforce security posture.

Varonis for Agentforce is available on Salesforce’s AppExchange.

Salesforce, Agentforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

