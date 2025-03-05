Workplace Options Launches Workshop Series for C-Suite Leaders – Managing Risk and Maintaining Resilience in Today’s Volatile Environment

RALEIGH, N.C., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With shifting political and social dynamics, C-suite leaders and Board members are feeling the pressure to balance compliance, stakeholder expectations, and business continuity—without losing sight of their commitment to fostering an inclusive culture.

To guide leaders through these challenges, Workplace Options launched an exclusive Executive Workshop: Risk, Reputation, and Resilience: Navigating Today’s Volatile Environment designed to provide clarity, strategy, and confidence in decision-making.

“Our client companies are asking us for clear guidance, because leaders want to do the right thing for their employees and also ensure they are working within the changing legal situation,” said Donald Thompson, CEO of The Diversity Movement, a Workplace Options Company.

This high-impact, 60–90-minute confidential session—hosted by Thompson and executive leaders from The Diversity Movement—offers senior leadership a sounding board and action plan for navigating changes in today’s environment, including diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The session is designed to help leaders:

Assess risk tolerance as a leadership team and unite for a collective approach.

as a leadership team and unite for a collective approach. Identify risk mitigation strategies that uphold both legal compliance and employee engagement.

that uphold both legal compliance and employee engagement. Create a psychologically safe space to voice concerns, ask tough questions, and refine their DEI strategy.

to voice concerns, ask tough questions, and refine their DEI strategy. Develop a forward-thinking action plan with immediate steps and a long-term vision.

“Leaders don’t need more noise—they need a trusted, safe space to make informed decisions that align with their values and business goals,” said Thompson. “This workshop provides the strategic insight executives need to lead with confidence in uncertain times.”

A Critical Need for Strategic DEI Guidance

As legislative shifts and political pressures create uncertainty, leaders in healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and industry associations are urgently seeking expert, unbiased guidance. Without a well-calibrated approach, short-term decisions could lead to long-term reputational damage, disengaged employees, and weakened customer trust.

The Workplace Options ’s Executive Workshop: Risk, Reputation, and Resilience: Navigating Today’s Volatile Environment is a real-world, executive-level playbook for organizations navigating DEI complexities while staying true to their vision and values.

Flexible Engagement Options

Following the Executive Workshop, organizations can opt for additional strategic support, including:

Confidential advisory sessions tailored to their organization’s unique challenges.

tailored to their organization’s unique challenges. Leadership workshops to align leadership teams on DEI strategies.

to align leadership teams on DEI strategies. Ongoing risk assessments to stay ahead of legal and cultural shifts.



Learn more about this executive workshop

About Workplace Options:

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of holistic well-being solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 50 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 88 million people across 127,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

For more information or to request an expert for your story, contact:

Jennifer Dart, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Jennifer.Dart@workplaceoptions.com