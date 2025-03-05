U.S. & Canada Nutritional Drinks & Supplements Market Assessment, 2018-2024 & 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Nestle, Abbott, Glanbia, Starco Brands, GNC & More

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. & Canada Nutritional Drinks & Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. & Canada nutritional drinks & supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 23.45 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% from 2025 to 2030. This robust growth trajectory in the nutritional drinks % supplements market is driven by several key factors, including the growing awareness of preventive healthcare, Strong brand recognition and trust, increasing accessibility of supplements & drinks, increasing prevalence of obesity and growth of multi-channel sales strategies. Together, these elements create a dynamic environment for development and market growth.







Accessibility to nutritional drinks & supplements is increasing due to the emergence of e-commerce. Although it is difficult to buy certain nutritional supplements online due to a lack of product knowledge and suitability concerns, sales of these products have continued to increase. Some of the key players in this market are striving hard to educate consumers to improve their online shopping experience. Thus, accessibility to these products is increasing through online retail.



Government initiatives for improving health conditions in U.S. & Canada are also creating opportunities for market growth. In August 2024, the Government of Canada announced investments in initiatives aimed at addressing gaps in public health evidence. Enhancing the understanding of diseases and injuries within Canada plays a crucial role in shaping policies and programs that promote the health and well-being of Canadians. This action plan aims to improve governance over the food system and the overall quality of diet & nutritional status. Such initiatives are expected to increase the demand for these products over the forecast period.



In the past decade, the prevalence of obesity has increased, which is a major challenge for the prevention of chronic diseases across the globe. Increasing sedentary lifestyle and growing consumption of unhealthy diet are among major factors leading to an increase in the prevalence of obesity. In U.S., the incidence of obesity is growing at an alarming rate.

According to CDC, the prevalence of obesity in the U.S. was 35% in 2023. In 2023, approximately 35.5% of Canadian adults were classified as overweight, while 30% were considered obese. Obesity rates in Canada have been steadily rising in recent years, making it one of the nation's most pressing health challenges. This rapid increase in the prevalence of obesity has raised concerns as well as awareness among people about adopting healthy lifestyle and nutritious food, which is driving the market for nutritional drinks & supplements.



U.S. & Canada Nutritional Drinks & Supplements Market Report Highlights

The protein drinks & supplements segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 54.92% in 2024.

Based on formulation, the liquid segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 79.74% in 2024 and is also projected to witness at the fastest CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by several advantages as they are ideal for various consumer groups, including older adults, children, and patients with swallowing difficulties, as they are easier to ingest and digest compared to pills or powders.

Based on sales channel, the retail segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 88.85% in 2024 and is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Canada, United States

