Pizza Nova rolls out new meatball pizza for National Meatball Day

Toronto, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for National Meatball Day, March 9, Pizza Nova unveils its latest Signature Pizza, the Meatball Pizza. Crafted with high-quality ingredients and bold flavours, this new pizza brings the comfort of a classic Italian dish to Pizza Nova’s signature handcrafted pizzas.

Featuring a savoury herbed olive oil base, the Meatball Pizza is topped with juicy meatballs and dollops of rich tomato sauce, finished with a sprinkle of Grana Padano cheese. Customers can enjoy the new pizza as a whole Signature Pizza or by the slice in-store, for a limited time only.

“At Pizza Nova, we are always looking for ways to bring exciting new flavours to our customers while staying true to our commitment to quality ingredients and traditional recipes,” said Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “The Meatball Pizza is a perfect example of that commitment, pairing classic Italian staples with our signature handcrafted touch.”

The launch of the Meatball Pizza reinforces Pizza Nova’s dedication to innovation and quality while delivering on its ‘Puro Promise’—ensuring every bite is made with quality and the finest ingredients.

For more information on the Meatball Pizza or Pizza Nova’s other signature pizzas, visit pizzanova.com.

About Pizza Nova

Founded in 1963, Pizza Nova is a family-operated business that is committed to sharing the rich taste of Italy with Canadians. Pizza Nova has more than 150 stores and concession locations in Southern Ontario and inspired by family values such as trust, integrity, and authenticity. The company is known for its fresh toppings, high-quality ingredients and a wide range of authentic Italian menu items including lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings and arancini. They also have a line of Primucci branded products featuring Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives, and Sundried Black Olives. Taste the Difference and learn more at pizzanova.com.

