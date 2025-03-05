Outlook on the Battery Chargers Industry 2025-2033: Growth Trends for Smartphones, Laptops, Electric Vehicles, Tablets, Digital Cameras, Feature Phones & Other Applications

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Charger Market by Application (Smartphones, Laptops, Electric Vehicles, Tablets, Digital Cameras, Feature Phones, and Others), Category (OEM, Replacement), Product Type (Wired, Wireless), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global battery charger market size reached USD 26.9 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 39.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23% during 2025-2033. The market is driven by the growing demand for quick charging capabilities and smart charging systems, increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices into smart home ecosystems, and rising demand for renewable energy storage solutions.







Over the years, several trends have been observed in the market like miniaturisation which have made these chargers powerful and faster, yet increasingly compact in size. In addition, various developments have been made so that battery chargers can cater to different functions without the need for separate cables.

Growing focus and awareness regarding the importance of charging management is further encouraging the manufacturers to develop safe and rapid charging technologies. Apart from this, in order to expand their consumer-base, manufacturers have introduced wireless, smart and high temperature-resistant battery chargers.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global battery charger market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on application, category and product type.



Breakup by Application

Smartphones

Laptops

Electric Vehicles

Tablets

Digital Cameras

Feature Phones

Others

Breakup by Category

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Product Type

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Accutronics Limited

Analytic Systems Ware Ltd.

Anoma Corporation

Associated Equipment Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Exide Technologies

Ferro Magnetics Corporation

FRIWO AG

HindlePower Inc.

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Phihong USA Corporation

Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd.

Saft SA

Salcomp PLC

Schumacher Electric Corporation

Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Uniross Batteries SAS

Yuasa Battery Inc.

This report provides a deep insight into the global battery charger market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global battery charger market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global battery charger market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global battery charger market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global battery charger market?

5. What are the key regions in the global battery charger market?

6. Who are the key players/companies in the global battery charger market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $39.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl3un7

