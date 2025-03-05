Assessment of the $3.47 Billion Pet Diabetes Care Industry, 2025-2030: Growth Trends and Revenue Shares by Animal Type, Solution, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Diabetes Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet diabetes care market size is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2030. The growing number of companion animals, the high rate of pet adoption, increased spending on pets, and the rising incidence of diabetes mellitus in dogs and cats are the key factors driving the market's growth.







With a significant rise in the prevalence of diabetes mellitus in companion animals, several key players are making investments in R&D to support innovations and advancements in diabetes care devices as well as treatment to introduce novel products in the market. The increased pet care expenditure in both developing and developed economies is a significant opportunity considered for market growth.



The increasing pet humanization all over the world as well as the large population of pet owners who are concerned about the general health of the pet and frequently pursue veterinary care are contributing to favorable growth in the market. Additionally, the extensive use of insulin therapy for diabetic canines and felines, which lowers blood sugar levels by raising peripheral glucose uptake and suppressing hepatic glucose production, is encouraging market expansion. Also, the development of smart wearables to AI technologies and machine learning (ML), as well as the internet of things (IoT) for monitoring pets' health remotely is proving to be a driving force in the market's expansion.



Pet Diabetes Care Market Report Highlights

The dog segment dominated the market by animal type in 2024. The segment is primarily driven by a rise in dog ownership around the world.

The treatment segment held the largest market share in 2024. Since insulin therapy helps move glucose from food into other areas of the body, veterinarians view it as the gold standard for treating diabetes in companion.

The veterinary hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share of over 41% in 2024. This is due to the increasing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics with updated facilities.

North America pet diabetes care market held more than 40% of the revenue share of the market in 2024.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Pet Diabetes Care Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market

3.1.2. Ancillary Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Pet Diabetes

3.2.1.2. Growing Pet Population and Adoption Rates

3.2.1.3. Increasing Uptake of Pet Insurance

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Cost of Diagnosis and Treatment

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Pet Diabetes Care Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.3.5. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Species & Key Countries, 2024

3.3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Pet Diabetes Care Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Pet Diabetes Care Market: Animal type Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Pet Diabetes Care Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Animal Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Dogs

4.5. Cats

Chapter 5. Pet Diabetes Care Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Pet Diabetes Care Market: Solution Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Pet Diabetes Care Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Solution, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Treatment

5.3.2. Glucose Monitoring Devices

Chapter 6. Pet Diabetes Care Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Pet Diabetes Care Market: Distribution channel Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Pet Diabetes Care Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Veterinary Hospitals & clinics

6.3.2. Retail Pharmacies

6.3.3. E-Commerce

Chapter 7. Pet Diabetes Care Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Pet Diabetes Care Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

7.3. Regional Outlook

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia-Pacific

7.7. Latin America

7.8. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis/Heap Map Analysis

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Merck Animal Health

8.3.2. Zoetis

8.3.3. BD

8.3.4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

8.3.5. Nova Biomedical

8.3.6. Allison Medical, Inc.

8.3.7. Ultimed, Inc.

8.3.8. AccuBioTech Co. Ltd.

8.3.9. I-SENS, Inc

8.3.10. Taidoc Technology Corporation

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.4.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.4.3. Service Launch

8.4.4. Expansions

8.4.5. Others

8.5. List of Other Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqefz9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment