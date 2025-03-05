Toys and Games Industry Research 2025: Revenues to Grow by $55 Billion by 2033, with Major Players Focusing on Digital Expansion and Brand Licensing

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys and Games Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global toys and games market size reached USD 118.7 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 174.3 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36% during 2025-2033. The emergence of online multiplayer games, social gaming platforms, and interactive digital toys, the advent of classic games and toys, both in their original forms and in modern adaptations, and continuous advancements are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market.







The pervasive nature of digital connectivity has given rise to new forms of play that transcend geographical boundaries. Online multiplayer games, social gaming platforms, and interactive digital toys have transformed the way individuals interact and engage in play.

The ability to connect and play with friends, family members, or even strangers from around the world has created a sense of community and shared experiences. This social aspect of digital play has become a significant driver for the toys and games industry, as it taps into the innate human desire for connection and interaction. Along with this, the advent of classic games and toys, both in their original forms and in modern adaptations is positively influencing the market. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this sentiment by reintroducing beloved brands and designs, targeting both nostalgic adults and a new generation of consumers who appreciate the timeless appeal of these playthings.

In addition, subscription-based models have gained traction in the toys and games industry, offering consumers a curated selection of toys, games, and activities on a regular basis. The appeal of surprises and the anticipation of new items contribute to the sustained growth of these subscription services, creating a recurring revenue stream for companies in the industry. Moreover, collaborations between the toys and games industry and popular entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV shows, and video games are creating a positive market outlook.



Toys and Games Market Trends/Drivers

Continuous Technological Advancements

Growing Educational Emphasis

Evolving Consumer Preferences

Toys and Games Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global toys and games market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional levels from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel



Breakup by Product Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes plush toys, infant/pre-school toys, activity toys, dolls, games and puzzles, ride-ons and others. According to the report, dolls represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Distribution Channel



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. These include specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, online and general stores. According to the report, specialty stores accounted for the largest market share.



Breakup by Region



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. According to the report, Asia-Pacific exhibits the largest segment.



The Asia Pacific region is experiencing robust growth in the toys and games industry, propelled by the growing middle class with increasing disposable income. As consumers are willing to spend more on recreational items for children, demand for high-quality toys and games rises. E-commerce is another significant driver; online shopping platforms are making it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of products, even in remote areas. Furthermore, the region is home to some of the world's most populous countries, such as China and India, where a youthful demographic is naturally inclined to fuel industry growth.



In addition, cultural factors also play a role; local traditions and festivals often involve gift-giving, which boosts sales. Advances in technology, including smart and interactive toys, are finding a ready market among tech-savvy consumers in the region. Furthermore, licensing agreements between local manufacturers and global entertainment franchises are helping to create a buzz and drive consumer interest. These drivers collectively make Asia Pacific a burgeoning market.



Competitive Landscape



The global market is experiencing significant growth due to the advent of strategies to capture consumer interest and gain market share. One major approach is embracing technology by creating smart and interactive toys that can connect with apps or incorporate elements of augmented and virtual reality. Companies are also focusing on educational toys that promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) learning, responding to increased parental interest in educational development through play. In addition, collaborations and licensing partnerships with popular media franchises, such as movies, cartoons, or video games, are common. These collaborations often result in limited-edition releases that create buzz and boost sales.

To appeal to a broader audience, many companies are expanding their product lines to include diverse and inclusive toys that represent various cultures, ethnicities, and abilities. Apart from this, sustainability is another area where companies are taking strides, manufacturing toys from eco-friendly materials and adopting responsible packaging options to appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers. Furthermore, key players are investing in e-commerce capabilities, optimizing online platforms for a better user experience and broader reach. This includes utilizing data analytics to understand consumer behavior and preferences better.



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Tomy

The Lego Group

Funtastic

JAKKS Pacific

Lansay

LeapFrog Enterprises

MGA Entertainment

Playmates Toys

ToyQuest

Vivid Imaginations

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global toys and games market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global toys and games market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global toys and games market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global toys and games market?

5. What is the breakup of the global toys and games market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global toys and games market based on the distribution channel?

7. What are the key regions in the global toys and games market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global toys and games market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $118.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $174.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

