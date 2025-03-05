Plume and Stobox Partner to Provide a Turn-Key Tokenization for Issuers

New York, NY, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plume Network, the first modular blockchain designed for real-world assets (RWAs), and Stobox, a leading provider of tokenization solutions, are joining forces to provide a seamless, turnkey business solution for asset issuers on Plume.

Through this long-term partnership, Stobox will integrate its battle-tested tokenization solutions with Plume’s Arc platform, streamlining the process for issuers to tokenize assets while ensuring compliance with security regulations across multiple jurisdictions.

By integrating Stobox’s enterprise API into Arc, Plume will enable institutions and enterprises to gain access to a fully compliant and scalable infrastructure for tokenizing multi-billion-dollar asset portfolios. Stobox’s solutions for enterprise clients will support sophisticated needs, allowing professional market players to navigate the complexities of blockchain-based asset issuance efficiently.

With more than 180 apps and protocols in its ecosystem, Plume fosters innovation and collaboration in the RWA space. Arc alone has over $5.5Bn of real-world assets committed to be tokenized and distributed. By leveraging Stobox’s deep expertise in tokenization and regulatory frameworks, the partnership will unlock new opportunities for institutions looking to expand the reach of real-world assets through the blockchain in a secure and compliant manner.

“Integrating Stobox’s solutions into Plume’s Arc enhances the capabilities of our Arc platform, ensuring that issuers can navigate compliance with ease,” said Luke Xiao, Head of Strategic Partnerships of Plume Network. “This partnership paves the way for enterprises to tokenize assets at an unprecedented scale.”

“By combining our regulatory expertise with Plume’s specialized blockchain infrastructure, we are setting new standards for compliant and scalable tokenization,” said Gene Deyev, CEO of Stobox. “With this, any business will be able to tokenize its assets or equity and immediately access vast financial markets onchain.”

Stobox has already helped tokenize over $500 million in assets across industries such as finance, mining, energy, and real estate. Stobox also developed one of the first enhanced methodologies for issuers conducting the STO properly optimized for all asset types, various feasible jurisdictions, and underlying asset classes that cover most of the cases for common business.

About Plume

Plume is the first fully integrated L1 modular blockchain focused on RWAfi, offering a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real-world assets. With 180+ projects on its private devnet, Plume provides an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, simplifying asset onboarding and enabling seamless DeFi integration for RWAs. Learn more at https://www.plumenetwork.xyz/ or contact press@plumenetwork.xyz .