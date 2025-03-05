VEON’s Jazz to Deploy 1,000 Solar Sites across Pakistan in collaboration with Huawei

Barcelona, 05 March 2025: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or the “Group”), today marked the agreement between Jazz, its digital operator in Pakistan, and Huawei to deploy solar power in Jazz’s 1,000 sites across Pakistan.

The solarization of the sites, powered by the iSolar technology of Huawei, will be completed within the coming months, facilitating Jazz’s transition to sustainable telecom network infrastructure with green energy. The initiative will support an energy cost reduction of up to 96% at the sites where the technology will be implemented.

Integrating sustainable energy solutions, including the iSolar project, supports Jazz’s commitment to net-zero carbon target by 2050.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz said: “We are dedicated to delivering an ideal experience for our customers while mitigating our environmental footprint. The deployment of iSolar sites takes us further in our sustainability journey, enabling us to provide reliable connectivity powered by renewable energy to our customers. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to taking the steps that are not only good for business but also good for the planet, contributing to responsible use of energy resources in Pakistan.”

Phillip Gan, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Region of Huawei added, “We are proud to partner with VEON and Jazz on the iSolar project, setting a new benchmark for green energy adoption in telecom industry. This initiative is another example of our long-term strategic cooperation to supporting the telecommunications industry in driving a more sustainable digital transformation. We are happy to contribute to VEON’s and Jazz’s sustainability vision with this partnership.”

Beyond the immediate environmental and operational benefits, the success of deploying Jazz iSolar is expected to serve as a scalable model for future expansion, offering a replicable framework that can be extended.

As the project progresses in 2025, VEON and Huawei remain committed to continuously exploring and implementing innovative technologies that contribute to a low-carbon future by integrating sustainability into the overall digital landscape of VEON.

About Huawei

Huawei is a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, Huawei is a trusted partner for numerous enterprises around the globe.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information

visit: www.veon.com

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the

U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s and its operating companies’ commercial and sustainability strategies. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

