Poland Mortgage Lending Market Report 2025-2027, featuring Key Players PKO Bank Polski, Bank Pekao, mBank, Santander, Millennium and ING Bank

Poland's mortgage market is poised for steady growth through 2027, supported by sustained economic momentum and improving housing affordability. Despite the lack of confirmed government interventions for first-time buyers, moderating property prices and rising disposable incomes are expected to sustain lending volumes.

Under a baseline scenario (assuming no major policy shifts), outstanding mortgage balances are projected to reach PLN 647 billion by 2027, with the mortgage-to-GDP ratio recovering from 13% to 15%. A critical risk to this outlook remains the trajectory of interest rates. The Monetary Policy Council (RPP) faces continued pressure to sustain a restrictive monetary policy to offset expansionary fiscal measures. Any recalibration of rates - whether upward or downward - would materially influence borrowing costs, affordability, and ultimately, lending activity.

The latest edition of the research report "Mortgage Lending in Poland 2025-2027" builds on the success of earlier editions and offers an updated perspective on emerging trends in the Polish mortgage lending market. As with previous versions, the analysis encompasses various aspects, including market size, competitive structure, market shares, and lending margins. Additionally, a mid-term forecast of mortgage outstanding value through 2027 has been included.

Companies Featured

PKO Bank Polski

Bank Pekao

mBank

Santander

Millennium

ING Bank

Key Topics Covered:

1. Residential real estate stock & prices

New dwellings completed, starts, permits, 2010-2024

New dwellings completed by regions, 2024

Residential real estate prices in key cities, 2015-2024

Value and volume of transactions involving real estate, 2017-2023

2. Mortgage lending

Total outstanding lending to households by type of loan, 2020-2024

Mortgage loans to households outstanding, local vs. foreign currency, 2020-2024

Mortgage lending penetration benchmarks - International comparison, 2024 Q3

Mortgage lending in Poland vs. Europe- market size vs. growth, 2022-2024 Q3

Number of new mortgage loans, value of new loans, average new loan size, 2020-2024

New sales of mortgage loans to individuals monthly/annual averages: 2019- Dec.2024

New mortgage loans by size, and by LTV, 2019 - 2024 Q3

Top banks by outstanding mortgage loans, 2024 Q3 vs. 2023 Q3

New mortgage contracts - split by type of interest rate applied (fixed ARM vs. variable), 2021 Q4- 2024 Q3

Average lending margins evolution - PLN loans, 2020-2024

The evolution of mortgage loan NPLs, 2022-2024

3. Forecast

Mortgage loans - outstanding value forecast (PLN, FX loans), GDP penetration, 2025-2027(F)

