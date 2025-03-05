Agriculture Industry Outlook, 2029: Analysis of the Top Trends, Developments & Disruptions, with a Focus on Biostimulants, Regenerative Agriculture, Precision Farming, Biofertilizers, Agricultural Drones & More

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Industry Outlook 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agriculture Industry Outlook for 2029 is set to furnish projections on the agriculture industry's performance, encompassing major trends such as Agriculture Technology, Agriculture Biotechnology, Digital Agriculture, Sustainable Agriculture Practices, Climate Smart Agriculture, and Agriculture Robotics.

To achieve this, the report will analyze the industry's 2024 performance in comparison to 2023, highlighting pivotal developments in the agriculture landscape during 2024. Furthermore, it will delve into the future years that are poised to influence the agriculture industry, encompassing macro-economic shifts, global industry-agnostic trends, and industry-specific developments.

These identified trends will serve as the driving forces and constraints shaping the agriculture industry's trajectory in 2024. Drawing insights from historical performance and the anticipated impact of these trends, the report will formulate forecasts for the agriculture industry from 2024-2029.



The objectives of the report are mentioned as follows:

To understand the performance of the agriculture industry in 2024

To analyze the top developments and disruptions that took place in 2024

To understand the key trends that are likely to impact the industry in 2024-2029

To estimate the performance of the industry at the global level as well as for each of the key regions considered in the report and by sectors/segments

To identify growth opportunities and provide recommendations for market participants to tap opportunities

The report will encompass statistical data and prognostications pertaining to the performance of the agriculture industry across various metrics, including overall sales volumes and specific breakdowns for key regions. This comprehensive analysis will extend to various growing markets, encompassing overall figures, segmentation by types, regional variations, and specific insights into key countries.

The major markets discussed in the study are - Vertical Farming Market, Plant Breeding Market, Precision Farming Market, Regenerative Agriculture Market, Blockchain in Agriculture Market, Smart Irrigation Market, Connected Agriculture Market, Agriculture Drones Market, Agricultural Biologicals Market, etc.



The report will also explore pivotal trends expected to influence the agriculture industry from 2024-2029. These trends include: sustainable agriculture practices; digitization in agriculture; organic and chemical-free farming; agriculture genomics; adoption of technologies such as AI/ML; Big Data; IoT; and cloud computing; genetic engineering techniques and CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing; variable rate technology; cultivated proteins; carbon sequestration; circular agriculture; Bee Vectoring Technologies (BVT); hydroponics; aeroponics; minichromosome technology; and RNA Interference (RNAi) for Pest Control.



The base year considered in the report is 2024, and 2024-2029 is the forecast year. The geographical scope includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Top Developments in 2024

1.2 Key Predictions for 2024-2029



2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

2.1 Study Scope

2.2 Study Objectives, Methodology, and Key Information Areas



3. Global Macroeconomic Analysis

3.1 Global and Regional Macroeconomic Analysis



4. Global Agriculture Industry in 2024

4.1 Agriculture Industry Performance: 2023 vs. 2024

4.1.1 Biostimulants Industry Performance: 2023 and 2024

4.1.2 Regenerative Agriculture Industry Performance: 2023 and 2024

4.1.3 Precision Farming Industry Performance: 2023 and 2024

4.1.4 Biofertilizers Industry Performance: 2023 and 2024

4.1.5 Agricultural Drones Industry Performance: 2023 and 2024

4.1.6 Agricultural Biologicals Industry Performance: 2023 and 2024

4.1.7 Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Performance: 2023 and 2024

4.2 Key Developments in 2024

4.2.1 Digital Agriculture

4.2.2 Generative AI in Agriculture Technology

4.2.3 Organic Farming

4.2.4 Agricultural Biologicals

4.2.5 Alternative Proteins

4.2.6 Agroecology

4.2.7 Agribusiness Financing

4.2.8 Blockchain in Agriculture

4.3 Competitive Analysis (2022 vs. 2023)

4.3.1 Biostimulants Market: 2022 and 2023

4.3.2 Precision Farming Market: 2022 and 2023

4.3.3 Agricultural Biologicals Market: 2022 and 2023

4.3.4 Biofertilizers Market: 2022 and 2023

4.3.5 Agriculture Drones Market: 2022 and 2023

4.3.6 Crop Protection Chemicals Market: 2022 and 2023



5. Global Agriculture Industry Outlook in 2024

5.1 Key Agriculture Industry-Specific Trends for 2024

5.1.1 Biostimulants Market: 2024

5.1.2 Regenerative Agriculture Market: 2024

5.1.3 Precision Farming Market: 2024

5.1.4 Biofertilizers Market: 2024

5.1.5 Agricultural Drones Market: 2024

5.1.6 Agricultural Biologicals Market: 2024

5.1.7 Crop Protection Chemicals Market: 2024

5.2 Agriculture Industry Performance: 2024 vs. 2029

5.2.1 Biostimulants Industry Performance: 2024 and 2029

5.2.2 Regenerative Agriculture Industry Performance: 2024 and 2029

5.2.3 Precision Farming Industry Performance: 2024 and 2029

5.2.4 Biofertilizers Industry Performance: 2024 and 2029

5.2.5 Agricultural Drones Industry Performance: 2024 and 2029

5.2.6 Agricultural Biologicals Industry Performance: 2024 and 2029

5.2.7 Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Performance: 2024 and 2029



6. Global Agriculture Industry Key Developments

6.1 Biostimulants Market: Key Developments

6.2 Regenerative Agriculture Market: Key Developments

6.3 Precision Farming Market: Key Developments

6.4 Biofertilizers Market: Key Developments

6.5 Agricultural Drones Market: Key Developments

6.6 Agricultural Biologicals Market: Key Developments

6.7 Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Key Developments



7. Key Growth Opportunities and Recommendations



