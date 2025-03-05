TransPerfect Announces First-of-Its-Kind Integration for Adobe Journey Optimizer

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s leading provider of language and AI solutions for global business and an Adobe Gold-level technology partner, has announced a new GlobalLink integration for Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO).

AJO enables customers to orchestrate and deliver personalized marketing campaigns across all channels, including email, web, app, mobile, and in person. GlobalLink is TransPerfect's suite of AI-powered translation, content management, and automation tools. This is the first integration that brings enterprise translation management technology to the AJO interface.

The GlobalLink/AJO integration utilizes Adobe's Globalization Content Service for seamless translation workflows, completing TransPerfect's translation services support for the full Adobe Experience Cloud suite. The solution will be on display at TransPerfect’s Booth 1283 at Adobe Summit, March 17-20 in Las Vegas, and also showcased online.

TransPerfect, a Silver-level sponsor of Adobe Summit, has been an Adobe partner for over 15 years and has pioneered several integrations with Adobe products including Adobe Experience Manager in 2009. Related innovations include helping joint customers manage translation projects from the AEM interface and offering support for AEM as a Cloud Service.

These and other integrations, including Adobe Experience Manager Guides, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Marketo Engage, Adobe Workfront, and now AJO, help more than 200 shared Adobe and TransPerfect customers scale their translation programs. In 2024, notable new customers who have implemented integrated Adobe/GlobalLink solutions include T-Mobile, Morgan Stanley, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Mitsubishi Electric, Unilever, SanDisk, and Avery Dennison.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Over 15 years of partnership with more than 200 clients jointly served—and the Adobe-TransPerfect alliance is just hitting its stride. We have big things on the horizon.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

