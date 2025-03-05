Packaged Water North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2024: Value and Volume 2018-2023 and Forecasts 2024-2028 with Company Profiles of 48 Players

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Water North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaged water industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $50.84 billion in 2023.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 10.9% over the 2019-23 period.



The NAFTA Packaged Water industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Within the packaged water industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $41.94 billion in 2023. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $5.94 and $2.95 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the packaged water industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $50.99 billion in 2028, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $8.31 and $3.83 billion, respectively.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajxw1h

