Europe Dog Dewormers Market Report 2025-2030: Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., Dechra Pharmaceuticals, and Elanco Animal Health Dominate Shares

The Europe dog dewormers market size is expected to reach USD 376.7 million in 2030 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2025 to 2030. Rising canine population coupled with their ownership and growing expenditure on dogs are major drivers propelling the market growth.







Europe Dog Dewormers Market Report Highlights

By route of administration, the oral segment held the highest market share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.75% over the forecast period

By dosage form, liquids held the highest share in 2024. This segment includes medications like semi-solid topical, oral, and injectable liquids.

By type, the prescription segment dominated in terms of market share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period

The veterinary hospitals/clinics segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of 40.08% in 2024 owing to the trust pet owners place in professional veterinary guidance for parasite control.

The UK dog dewormers market is experiencing lucrative growth due to growing efforts to structure and upgrade regulatory guidelines surrounding veterinary medicines

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $242.28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $376.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market

3.1.2. Ancillary Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Awareness and Education Efforts Regarding Parasitic Worms

3.2.1.2. Growing Importance of Parasite Control in Dogs

3.2.1.3. Increasing Expert Scrutiny

3.2.1.4. Increasing of Zoonotic Diseases Transfer from Pets

3.2.1.5. Evolving Regulations

3.2.1.6. Emergence of New Parasitic Worms

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Development of Drug Resistance

3.2.2.2. Emergence of Unverified Treatments

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.4. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Countries and Key Species, 2018-2024

3.3.5. Pricing Analysis

3.3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Europe Dog Dewormers Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Route of Administration Movement Analysis

4.3. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Route of Administration, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Oral

4.3.2. Injectable

4.3.3. Topical

Chapter 5. Europe Dog Dewormers Market: Dosage Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Dosage Form Movement Analysis

5.3. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Dosage Form, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Liquids

5.3.2. Tablets

Chapter 6. Europe Dog Dewormers Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Type Movement Analysis

6.3. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. OTC

6.3.2. Prescription

Chapter 7. Europe Dog Dewormers Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

7.3. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

7.3.2. Retail/Pet Stores

7.3.3. E-Commerce

Chapter 8. Europe Dog Dewormers Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Route of Administration, Dosage Form, Type, & Distribution Channel

8.1. Country Dashboard

8.2. Europe Dog Dewormers Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Country Outlook

8.3.1. Spain

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. Portugal

8.3.4. Romania

8.3.5. Slovakia

8.3.6. Czech

8.3.7. Hungary

8.3.8. Poland

8.3.9. Italy

8.3.10. Ireland

8.3.11. UK

8.3.12. France

8.3.13. Denmark

8.3.14. Sweden

8.3.15. Norway

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.2. Participants Overview

9.3. Financial Performance

9.4. Product Benchmarking

9.5. Market Position Analysis, 2024 (Heat Map Analysis)

9.6. Strategy Mapping

9.6.1. Mergers and Acquisitions

9.6.2. Launch

9.6.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

9.6.4. Expansion

9.6.5. Others

9.7. Company Profiles

9.7.1. Zoetis

9.7.2. Boehringer Ingelheim

9.7.3. Merck & Co. Inc.

9.7.4. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

9.7.5. Elanco Animal Health

9.7.6. Ceva Sante Animale

9.7.7. Virbac

9.7.8. Vetoquinol

9.7.9. Bioveta, a.s.

9.7.10. PetIQ, LLC

9.8. List of Other Market Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5a9xo

