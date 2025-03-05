Microcarriers Market Research Report 2025-2029: Trends and Companies Shaping the $3+ Billion Industry

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcarriers Market by Product (Equipment (Single Use Bioreactor, SSB, Cell Counter, Filtration), Consumables (Media, Reagent), Beads (Natural (Collagen), Synthetic (Polystyrene)), Application (Vaccine, CGT, Stem Cells) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microcarriers market is projected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2029 from USD 2.08 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The factors contributing to the growth of the microcarriers market are rising investments in cell & gene therapy research, technological advancement in in microcarrier-based cell production and increasing applications of microcarrier in vaccines and therapeutics development. Furthermore, limitations in high-density cell culture and high cost of research and development are the factors expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.







The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share by end user in 2023



Based on end user, the microcarriers market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations, and cell banks. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers market in 2023.

The larger share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing regulatory approvals for cell-based vaccines, increased adoption of single-use bioprocessing products, recent developments in 3D cell culture, increased production of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and growing awareness of the advantages of cell-based vaccines.



The US will continue to dominate the microcarriers market during the forecast period of 2024-2032



The US leads the globe in biopharmaceutical research and investment, and it has the biggest biopharmaceutical market in the world. The need for safe and high-quality products in the healthcare industry, the growing number of patients with chronic diseases, the growing significance of biopharmaceuticals, and the rising investments and funding in biomedical research by government agencies and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are all driving factor for US market.

Another important element fostering market expansion is the region's well-established presence of a number of industry participants. Among these important businesses are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Corning Incorporated (US).



Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the gene therapy market by Product, Application, End User and region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the microcarriers market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, solutions, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New approvals/launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the microcarriers market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 558 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Cell-based Vaccines Rising Technological Advancements in Microcarrier-based Cell Production Tools Growing Investments in Cell & Gene Therapy Research Rising Preference for Single-Use Technologies Increasing R&D Spending for Biopharmaceutical Production

Restraints High Cost of Cell Biology Research Limitations in High-Density Cell Culture Production

Opportunities Growing Demand for 3D Cell Culture Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies and Biosimilars Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges High Costs Associated with Serum-Free Media Complex Microcarrier Cell Detachment Process



Additional insights covered include:

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Investment/Funding Activity

Technological Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Impact of AI on Microcarriers Market

Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

BD

Eppendorf SE

Lonza

Getinge AB

Entegris

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cellevate AB

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Solida Biotech GmbH

Reprocell Inc.

G&G Technologies, Inc.

Denovomatrix GmbH

Bio-Link

BBI-Biotech GmbH

Smart MCS Pty. Ltd.

Bionet

