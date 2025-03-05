OBSI announces new board members

TORONTO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) is pleased to announce three appointments to the board:

Maureen L. Buckley CPA, CA has joined the board as a Community Director. Ms. Buckley has held several leadership positions within the Ontario Public Service, most recently as the Provincial Controller where she led the preparation and release of the Ontario Public Accounts. Previously, she was the Chief Administrative Officer at multiple ministries within the Ontario Public Service. Before joining the Ontario Public Service, Ms. Buckley held several roles at Price Waterhouse where she earned her Chartered Accountant designation. She holds an undergraduate degree from York University.





Jason Enouy B.A., JD has joined the board as an Industry Director. He is the Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Raymond James Ltd., leading all compliance functions for the firm. Before joining the firm, he led compliance and risk management functions at two large Canadian wealth management and securities firms, as well as a schedule II chartered bank. Mr. Enouy is a member of the Law Society of Ontario and holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton University in Ottawa. He sits on the Board of the Raymond James Canada Foundation.





Professor Marina Pavlović LL.B, LL.M has joined the board as a Consumer Interest Director. She is an Associate Professor at the University of Ottawa, Faculty of Law, Common Law Section. A leading Canadian expert on consumer rights and technology policy, she brings extensive experience in research, advocacy, and law reform focused on consumer rights and access to justice. Ms. Pavlović has strong ties with consumer and public interest organizations and has represented them as counsel before the Supreme Court of Canada in landmark cases, including Douez v. Facebook, Uber v. Heller, and International Air Transport Association v. Canada. She has also appeared before the CRTC, the Canadian Transportation Agency, and parliamentary committees, influencing key policy and regulatory decisions affecting consumer rights. An award-winning educator, Ms. Pavlović is recognized for redefining legal education through her innovative and immersive teaching. She holds a law degree from the University of Belgrade, an LL.M. in Law & Technology from the University of Ottawa and is a member of the Law Society of Ontario.





OBSI is overseen by an independent Board of Directors. OBSI’s bylaws require that a majority of directors, including the Board Chair, be independent, meaning they have not been affiliated with industry for at least two years. These independent directors are referred to as community directors. Three of the community directors are also designated as consumer interest directors, who have a particular interest in, access to, and competency with the interests and perspectives of the consumers that OBSI serves. The board also includes three designated industry directors who are directly affiliated with a participating firm.

Industry directors and consumer interest directors are expected to bring their unique perspectives and expertise to board deliberations to ensure that OBSI governance is undertaken with an understanding and appreciation of the interests and concerns of all the stakeholders served by the organization. All directors have a fiduciary duty to OBSI and do not advocate for or represent any outside interest while engaged in OBSI governance.

More information about the Board of Directors is available here.

Canada’s Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) is a national, independent, not-for-profit organization that helps resolve and reduce disputes between consumers and financial services firms in both official languages. OBSI is responsive to consumer inquiries, conducts fair and accessible investigations of unresolved disputes, and shares its knowledge and expertise with all stakeholders and the public. If a consumer has a complaint against an OBSI participating bank or investment firm that they are not able to resolve with the bank or firm, OBSI will investigate at no cost to the consumer. Where a complaint has merit, OBSI may recommend compensation up to a maximum of $350,000.

For more information, contact:

Mark Wright, Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

416-287-2877 ext.2225

publicaffairs@obsi.ca