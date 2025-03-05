Cassava Processing Market Research 2025-2033: Forecasts Suggest 365.8 Million Tons Will be Processed by 2033, Driven by the Growing Utilization of Cassava in Various Industrial Applications

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cassava Processing Market Report by End-Use (Food Industry, Feed Industry, and Others), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cassava processing market size reached 324.4 million tons in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach 365.8 million tons by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% during 2025-2033.

The changing dietary preferences of consumers, the expanding industrial applications, government initiatives, population growth, gluten-free demand, innovation in cassava-based products, extended shelf life, and sustainable food supply chains are some of the major factors propelling the market.







The increasing population and changing dietary preferences in emerging economies are primarily driving the growth of the global cassava processing market. In line with this, the rising demand for an affordable and versatile source of carbohydrates is fueling the adoption of cassava-based products.

Moreover, the growing utilization of cassava in various industrial applications, such as the production of biofuels, biodegradable plastics, and animal feed, is creating a positive outlook for market expansion. In addition to this, the escalating awareness of the nutritional benefits of cassava products, coupled with innovations in processing techniques, is increasing consumer acceptance, thereby contributing to the market's growth.

Furthermore, the introduction of favorable government initiatives and investments in cassava value chain development, particularly in Africa and Asia, are bolstering the sector's growth by promoting sustainable farming practices and improving infrastructure for processing and distribution.



Cassava Processing Market Trends/Drivers

Changing dietary preferences and population growth

Diversified industrial applications

Government initiatives and investments

Cassava Processing Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global cassava processing market report, along with forecasts at the global and country levels for 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on end-use.



Breakup by End-Use



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the end-use. This includes food industry, feed industry, and others. According to the report, the food industry represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Region



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Nigeria, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Ghana, Congo, and others. According to the report, Nigeria accounted for the largest market share.



The Nigerian government has shown a strong commitment to boosting the agricultural sector, with a particular focus on cassava. Various policies and initiatives have been put in place to support cassava farmers and processors, including subsidies, access to credit facilities, and research and development (R&D) efforts aimed at improving cassava varieties and processing techniques.



Moreover, the growing awareness of the versatility of cassava products, such as garri, fufu, and cassava flour, among consumers has led to increased demand. These products serve as staple foods in Nigerian cuisine and are increasingly popular due to their affordability and cultural significance, which, in turn, is impelling the market's growth. Furthermore, the expansion of cassava processing infrastructure, including the establishment of cassava processing mills and factories, has contributed to the sector's growth by enhancing processing capacity and product quality.



Competitive Landscape



The global cassava processing market features a diverse competitive landscape comprising a spectrum of players, ranging from large multinational corporations to local and regional processors. Major multinational firms dominate the market due to their extensive resources, global presence, and diversified product portfolios. They often focus on producing high-quality cassava starch for various industries. In addition to this, regional players and smaller-scale processors contribute significantly to the market's competitiveness, particularly in cassava-rich regions such as Africa and Southeast Asia.

These local processors cater to local demand and often specialize in producing traditional cassava-based products, meeting the specific needs and preferences of their respective markets. This diverse competitive landscape is driven by factors such as geographical disparities in cassava production, local consumer preferences, and the growing demand for cassava-based products worldwide.



The report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

Avebe U.A.

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

Emsland Group

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion

