Smart Room Heater Market Analysis 2025-2029: Emerging Trends, Drivers, Shares, and Key Companies

The smart room heater market is forecasted to grow by USD 815.3 million during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by innovation in features and user interfaces, growing smart home and smart appliance adoption, and convenience to customers for ease of use. The study identifies the increasing number of strategic partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise of multifunctional compact products and compatibility with different mobile operating systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the smart room heater market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bromic Group

Crane USA

De Longhi S.p.A.

Dr. Infrared Heater

Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Energy Wise Solutions

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lasko Products LLC

Mill International AS

Moglix

Orient Electric Ltd.

Pelonis Technologies Inc.

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

SUNHEAT International

tado GmbH

The Home Depot Inc.

Vornado Air LLC

The smart room heater market is segmented as below:

By Type

Without connectivity

With connectivity

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product Type

Electric heaters

Gas heaters

Panel heaters

Infrared heaters

Smart thermostats and controls

By Application

Residential

Non-residential

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

