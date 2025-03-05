Generic Injectables Strategic Business Report 2025: Patent Expirations & Biologics Growth to Boost Generic Injectables Market, Forecast at $206.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Injectables - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Generic Injectables was valued at US$106.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$206.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecast.







How Is The Demand for Affordable Treatments Shaping the Future of Generic Injectables?



The increasing demand for affordable healthcare is significantly shaping the global market for generic injectables. As healthcare costs continue to rise, particularly for patented medications, generic injectables offer a critical solution to mitigate expenses without sacrificing therapeutic effectiveness. Governments and healthcare institutions worldwide are promoting the use of generics as part of cost-containment strategies, ensuring that broader populations have access to essential medicines. For instance, many public health programs and insurance companies are prioritizing generic injectables over their branded counterparts to treat large patient populations efficiently. This has resulted in a growing number of approvals for generic injectables by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).



Moreover, the expiration of patents for blockbuster drugs has opened the door for generic manufacturers to enter the market with lower-cost alternatives. This patent cliff has particularly affected high-demand therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and neurology. Generic injectables in these categories have rapidly gained market share as healthcare providers switch to more cost-effective options.



What Are the Key Drivers Propelling the Growth of the Generic Injectables Market?



Growth in the generic injectables market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases globally, which has led to a heightened demand for injectable therapies. Conditions such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders often require long-term or rapid-response treatments, and injectables are a preferred delivery method in these cases due to their fast-acting nature. As chronic diseases rise, especially in aging populations, the demand for affordable injectable medications continues to grow.



Another significant driver is the advancement in biologics and biosimilars, which has expanded the range of complex injectables available in the market. As more biologic patents expire, opportunities for the introduction of biosimilar injectables increase, providing a lower-cost alternative to expensive branded biologics. Moreover, technological innovations in drug delivery systems, such as the development of prefilled syringes and autoinjectors, have made injectables more accessible to patients. These innovations support the trend towards home-based care and self-administration, reducing the burden on healthcare facilities. The global shift towards cost-effective healthcare solutions, combined with government initiatives to increase the use of generics, has further boosted the demand for generic injectables.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Generic Injectables market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.



Segments:

Product Type (Large Molecule Injectables, Small Molecule Injectables)

Container Type (Vials, Ampoules, Prefilled Syringes, Premixes, Other Container Types)

Administration Route (Intravenous Administration, Intramuscular Administration, Subcutaneous Administration, Other Administration Routes)

Application (Oncology Application, Cardiology Application, Infectious Diseases Application, Diabetes Application, Immunology Application, Other Applications)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Large Molecule Injectables segment, which is expected to reach US$145.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.3%. The Small Molecule Injectables segment is also set to grow at 8.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Large Molecule Injectables segment, which is expected to reach US$145.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.3%. The Small Molecule Injectables segment is also set to grow at 8.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $22.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.1% CAGR to reach $43.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Baxter International, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Cosette Pharmaceutical, Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratries and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Generic Injectables Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 43 major companies featured in this Generic Injectables market report include:

Baxter International

Biocon

Cipla

Cosette Pharmaceutical

DR. Reddys Laboratries

Fresenius Kabi USA

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Ltd.

Piramal Critical Care

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

Winthrop US

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 602 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $106.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $206.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Efficacy and Cost Benefits Continue to Drive Growth in Global Generic Injectables Market

Global Economic Outlook

Generic Injectables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Generic Injectables: Product Overview

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Look into Growing Shift Towards Injectables

Complex Injectables and Small-Volume Parenterals: A Challenging but High-Value Market

Upcoming Patent Expirations of Key Branded Injectable Drugs Throw the Spotlight on Generics as a Cost-Effective Alternative, Opening Up New Market Opportunities

Notable Injectable Drugs Losing Patent Expiry: 2023 - 2028

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Healthcare Solutions Propels Significant Growth in the Generic Injectables Market

Global Healthcare Infrastructure Spending (in Billion USD) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Regulatory Incentives and Fast-Track Approvals for Biosimilars Strengthen the Business Case for Expanding Generic Injectable Offerings

Expanding Geriatric Population and Rising Incidence of Age-Related Diseases Drive Strong Adoption of Generic Injectable Medications

Technological Advancements in Injectable Drug Delivery Systems, Including Prefilled Syringes and Auto-Injectors, Sustain Long-Term Growth of Generic Injectables

Surge in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Such as Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disorders, Spurs Increased Demand for Generic Injectable Treatment Options

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rise in Incidence of Cancer and Associated High Treatment Costs Drives Demand for Generic Injectable Treatments

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2022 and 2050

Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2022

Growing Availability of Complex Biologics and Biosimilars Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Generic Injectables, Increasing Market Penetration

Growing Preference for Home-Based Healthcare Services and Self-Administration Drives Demand for Generic Injectable Auto-Injectors and Other Patient-Friendly Solutions

Rise of Infectious Diseases Drive Demand for Injectables

Global Breakdown of Deaths Due to Infectious Diseases (In 000s)

Long-Term Mental Health Management Drives Growth Prospects

Global Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders by Type

Rising Demand for Affordable Alternatives to Branded Injectable Drugs

Growth in Healthcare Expenditure Driving Demand for Cost-Effective Treatments

Increasing Adoption of Generic Injectables in Hospitals and Ambulatory Settings

Expansion of Generic Injectable Offerings in Oncology and Chronic Disease Management

Surge in Demand for Injectable Antibiotics and Critical Care Medications

Technological Advancements in Injectable Formulations for Improved Efficacy

Growth in Outsourcing Injectable Manufacturing to Reduce Production Costs

Expansion of Generic Injectables in Emerging Markets with Expanding Healthcare Access

Increased Focus on Biologics and Biosimilar Injectable Products

Rising Adoption of Pre-Filled Syringes and Auto-Injectors in Drug Delivery

Development of Generic Injectables to Address Supply Shortages of Critical Medications

Growth in Research and Development of Complex Injectables

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Baxter International, Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Cosette Pharmaceutical, Inc.

DR. Reddys Laboratries Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Lupin Ltd.

Piramal Critical Care

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Winthrop US

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2q4vm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment