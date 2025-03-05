Timber Logistics Industry Outlook, 2029: Increase in Demand for Paper-Based Packaging is Driving the Industry, Growing by $18.56 Billion

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Timber Logistics 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The timber logistics market is forecasted to grow by USD 18.56 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

This report on the timber logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by technological advances in timber logistics, rising imports and exports of lumber, and increase in demand for paper-based packaging. The study identifies the increase in use of lesser-known timber species as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, improved traceability and transparency due to increasing adoption of blockchain technology and growth of E-commerce and online marketplaces for timber products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies.

The timber logistics market is segmented as below:

By Type

Industrial roundwood

Fuelwood

Others

By Mode of Transportation

Land transportation

Sea transportation

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

