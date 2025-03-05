Recycled Metal Market Report 2025: Global Recycled Metal Market to Reach $99.13 Billion by 2029, Driven by Green Manufacturing & Sustainability

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Metal Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on recycled metal market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond. The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The recycled metal market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $71.97 billion in 2024 to $75.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to material specifications, evolving consumer preferences, market acceptance, infrastructure development, scrap availability, demand from end-use industries.



The recycled metal market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $99.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to green manufacturing practices, supply chain transparency, investments in waste management, resource scarcity concerns, corporate sustainability commitments. Major trends in the forecast period include circular economy promotion, government regulations, resource scarcity concerns, green building practices, economic viability.





The increasing demand in the construction sector is anticipated to drive growth in the recycled metal market. This sector encompasses the manufacturing and commerce associated with building, maintaining, and repairing structures, as well as drilling and mineral exploration. Construction activities have been growing rapidly due to industrialization and urbanization, leading to a significant demand for recycled metals, which are both cost-effective and sustainable. For example, in November 2023, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, reported an increase of £18.16 billion ($19.96 million) in new construction activities in 2022. This included a 16.8% rise in private sector projects and a 13.1% increase in public sector projects. Therefore, the surge in construction activities is expected to propel the recycled metal market.



The expanding utilization of steel across various end-user industries is poised to propel the growth of the recycled metal market. Steel, a crucial iron alloy widely used in industries, benefits significantly from recycled metals, particularly scrap steel, fostering environmentally conscious and sustainable manufacturing practices. Notably, the American Iron and Steel Institute's annual statistical report in June 2023 revealed an 11 percent increase in finished steel imports in 2022, constituting 24% of apparent steel consumption, thereby bolstering the demand for recycled metals.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are significantly shaping the recycled metals market landscape. Major players within this sector are actively engaging in partnerships to leverage resources and expand their market reach. For instance, in July 2022, Novelis Inc. partnered with Sortera Alloys Inc., aiming to augment the proportion of recycled material in automotive alloys, reducing the carbon footprint. Similarly, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. collaborated with Cero - Mahindra MSTC Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (MMRPL) in February 2022, facilitating the replacement of outdated fleets with state-of-the-art BSVI BharatBenz vehicles, aligning with high safety, quality, and environmental standards.



Technological advancements remain a focal point for major companies operating in the recycled metal market. Innovations such as X-ray transmission (XRT) technology, adept at separating aluminum from heavy metals in a single process, are gaining prominence. For instance, Tomra's introduction of X-TRACT for aluminum recycling in May 2022 stands as a groundbreaking advancement. The upgraded X-TRACT boasts improved capabilities and machine intelligence, revolutionizing high-throughput sorting of complex mixed metal streams, producing high-purity aluminum segments essential for the industrial transition toward a low-carbon future. The X-TRACT's Dual Processing Technology enhances processing capacity per meter width and offers unparalleled innovations and high-speed sorting capabilities, catering to the evolving demands of the industry.



In February 2022, ArcelorMittal SA, a prominent steel manufacturing corporation headquartered in Luxembourg, completed the acquisition of John Lawrie Metals Ltd., a UK-based metal recycling company. The financial details of the acquisition remained undisclosed. This strategic move aimed to augment ArcelorMittal's utilization of scrap steel, aligning with their commitment to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated during the steelmaking process. John Lawrie Metals Ltd. specializes in recycling and exporting processed scrap metal, and this acquisition fortified ArcelorMittal's efforts in advancing sustainable practices within the steel industry.



Major companies operating in the recycled metal market are ArcelorMittal, Nucor, Commercial Metals Company, Sims Metal Management Limited, Aurubis, Novelis, ELG Haniel Group, Kuusakoski Group, Tata Steel, Steel Dynamics, Norsk Hydro ASA, GFG Alliances, China Baowu Group, HKS Scrap Metals, AMG Resources Corporation, European Metal Recycling, Schnitzer Steel Industries, OmniSource, Alter Trading, Ferrous Processing & Trading Co., Metal Management Inc., Tube City IMS, SA Recycling, Upstate Shredding, PSC Metals Inc., American Iron & Metal Company, Southern Recycling, Gerdau S.A., Dowa Holdings Co., Liberty Steel Group and Sims Limited.

