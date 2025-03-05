Tow Prepreg Industry Outlook, 2029: Forecast to Witness a CAGR of 12.3%, Driven by the Expanding Use in the Aerospace and Defense Sector, and the Growing Demand for Wind Turbine Blades

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tow Prepreg Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic), Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass), Application (Pressure Vessel, Oxygen Cylinders, Scuba Tanks), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tow prepreg market is estimated at USD 0.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 0.35 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2029.

The increasing demand for hydrogen storage pressure vessels and the rising use of carbon fiber tow prepregs in end-use industries are key drivers propelling market growth. However, high processing and manufacturing costs, along with compliance and regulatory issues, act as significant restraints.

Despite these challenges, the market presents opportunities, particularly with the expanding use of tow prepregs in the aerospace and defense sector and the growing demand for wind turbine blades. Nevertheless, the industry faces challenges such as the recyclability of tow prepregs and the high cost of carbon fiber, which may impact widespread adoption.

Analysis by Market Segment

In terms of value, carbon fiber accounted for the largest share of the overall tow prepreg market

In terms of value, pressure vessel segment accounted for the largest share of the overall tow prepreg market

During the forecast period, the tow prepreg market in aerospace & defense industry is projected to be the fastest growing end-use industry

During the forecast period, the tow prepreg market in Europe region is projected to be the largest region

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the tow prepreg market By Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, and Other Resin Types), By Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, and Other Fiber Types), By Application (Pressure Vessel, Oxygen Cylinders, Scuba Tanks, and Other Applications), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Sports Equipment, and Other End-use Industries), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).



The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the tow prepreg market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the tow prepreg market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the tow prepreg market ecosystem.

Prominent companies in the market include TCR Composites, Inc. (US), SGL Carbon (Germany), ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber Composites, Inc. (US), Hexcel Corporation (US), Porcher Industries (France), Red Composites (UK), VITECH Composites (France), Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), 3M (US), KORDSA (Turkey), Gurit Services AG (Switzerland), and Huntsman International LLC (US).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

Additional Insights Covered

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Trade Analysis

Technology Analysis

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Tow Prepreg Market

Macroeconomic Outlook

Patent Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Key Conferences and Events in 2024-2025

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Investment and Funding Scenario

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Mitsubishi's Development of Carbon Fiber Tow Prepreg for Structural Automotive Parts

Case Study 2: Kordsa's Innovative Tow Prepregs to Revolutionize Transportation Industry

Case Study 3: Teijin Limited's High Resistance Prepreg for Aerospace Engine Components

Companies Profiled

TCR Composites, Inc.

SGL Carbon

ENEOS Holdings, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Porcher Industries

Red Composites

Vitech Composites

Arisawa Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

3M

Kordsa

Gurit Services AG

Huntsman International LLC

Go Composites

Advanced Material Systems Co.

Arrow Advance Materials Private Limited

Castro Composites

Compositence GmbH

Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd.

CST Composites

Hyperdrivecarbon

High Gain Industrial Limited

Rock West Composites, Inc.

