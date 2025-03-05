7MM $7.9 Bn Parkinson's Disease Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis 2023-2025 & 2033 - Novel Symptomatic treatments will continue to shape the PD market

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parkinson's Disease Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report estimates that drug sales for PD in 2023 were approximately $3.4 billion across the 7MM.

With an estimated $2.1 billion in drug sales in 2023, the US dominated the PD market, contributing 63.3% of the sales in the 7MM. The high market share is primarily due to the large PD prevalent population coupled with the cost of drugs, which is significantly higher in the US compared to other countries in the 7MM. The 5EU market contributed $674.3 million in sales in 2023, accounting for 20.0% of the global market. Japan contributed sales of $560.4 million in 2023, representing 16.6% of the total global market.



The analyst anticipates that the PD market will grow to be worth approximately $7.9 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The US is expected to maintain its position as the market leader in 2033



Scope

Overview of Parkinson's Disease, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Parkinson's Disease therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the Parkinson's therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for Parkinson's treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Parkinson's Disease therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Parkinson's Disease: Executive Summary

1.1 The PD market will grow to $7.9 billion

1.2 Novel symptomatic treatments will continue to shape the PD market

1.3 Opportunities and challenges for disease-modifying therapies entering the PD market

1.4 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or staging systems



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by HY clinical staging

4.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by inheritance type

4.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by motor complications

4.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by neuropsychiatric complications

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for PD (2023-33)

4.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD

4.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PD

4.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PD

4.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by HY clinical staging

4.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by type

4.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by inheritance type

4.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by motor complications

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PD by neuropsychiatric complications

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Effective treatment of motor complications - dyskinesia, off episodes, gait, and balance problems

7.3 New therapies for non-motor complications - psychosis and dementia

7.4 Neuroprotective or disease-modifying agents

7.5 Formulations that reduce pill burden



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Development of novel targets ? targeting cell and gene therapies and ?-synuclein

8.1.2 Innovative drug delivery systems

8.1.3 Secondary indications, post marketing requirements, and drug repurposing

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Reliable biomarkers of disease progression

8.2.2 Genetic studies required to learn about genetic subtypes of PD



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

10.2.1 Levodopa therapies

10.2.2 Dopamine agonists/combinations

10.2.3 Antiparkinsonian agents targeting motor complications

10.2.4 Assets targeting PD dementia

10.2.5 Neuroprotective and disease-modifying agents



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Merz Pharmaceuticals LLC

NeuroDerm Ltd

USB Corp

Newron

Italfarmaco SpA

Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Novartis AG

Eisai Co Ltd

Acorda Therapeutics Inc

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Meiji Co Ltd

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Alliance Pharma Plc

Britannia Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Annovis Bio Inc

US WorldMeds LLC

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc

Lundbeck LLC

Viatris

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

AbbVie Inc

Prothena Corp Plc

Takeda (Pty) Ltd

Organon

Pharma Two B Ltd

Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd

Alkahest Inc

Teva LLC

Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK)

HLS Therapeutics Inc

Roche

ADAMAS

IRLAB Therapeutics AB

Neuraly Inc

Taiyo Pharma Co Ltd

PureIMS BV

Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd

