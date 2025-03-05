Blood Pressure Monitor Market Growth USD 4.36 Billion by 2035 at a 6.1% of CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood pressure monitor market is projected to experience significant growth over the next decade. In 2025, the market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.40 billion, with forecasts indicating an expansion to USD 4.36 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

A blood pressure monitor, also known as a sphygmomanometer, is becoming a widely used medical device to measure blood pressure. It is set to be essential for monitoring and managing conditions such as hypertension and hypotension.

Demand for blood pressure monitors is expected to rise significantly as people worldwide are becoming aware of the benefits of continuously monitoring blood pressure. Companies are launching new monitors consisting of a monitoring device that gauges the pressure inside the inflatable band, which is wrapped around the arm and placed roughly leveled with the heart.

Growing adoption of these devices in healthcare settings and home care is expected to boost the blood pressure monitor market growth. The increasing prevalence of high blood pressure levels (hypertension) or low blood pressure levels (hypotension) globally is set to aid demand. The ability of blood pressure monitoring devices to measure the systolic and diastolic pressures is expected to drive demand.

High blood pressure often leads to chronic heart conditions and strokes, which are the two main reasons for death worldwide. To reduce the burden of these diseases, monitoring and managing blood pressure levels by using blood pressure monitors becomes necessary.

Blood monitoring devices are expected to be highly accurate and assist medical professionals or clinical experts in providing patients with effective care. They are playing a vital role in tackling the growing burden of conditions such as hypertension and other diseases.

The growing prevalence of hypertension and the rising cases of chronic heart diseases associated with hypertension are key factors driving demand for blood pressure monitors. Subsequently, rising sales of wearable blood pressure monitors will likely foster market growth.

Blood pressure monitors are gaining immense popularity thanks to continuous technological advancements. These new devices can be connected over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to the mobile phones of individuals. These can also generate a complete record of the readings, which can be easily sent to doctors or physicians.

Manufacturers have now made the monitoring of blood pressure easy by providing the readings on a digital screen. Earlier, a skilled person was required to note the readings, but it is now possible that a common person can also understand the values generated by these devices.

Wearable and wireless monitors are transforming the global blood pressure monitor industry. Top blood pressure monitor manufacturers are keen on developing devices that monitor not only blood pressure but also blood oxygen levels, heartbeats, and others. These devices can continuously monitor the readings and give indications if any significant change is noted with the fall or rise in the readings.

Rising Prevalence of Hypertension: The increasing incidence of hypertension worldwide is driving demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. This trend is particularly pronounced in low- and middle-income countries, where lifestyle changes contribute to higher rates of cardiovascular diseases. Geriatric Population Growth: The growing elderly population is more susceptible to hypertension and other cardiovascular conditions, further increasing demand for monitoring devices1. Home Healthcare Adoption: The shift towards home-based healthcare solutions has boosted the adoption of blood pressure monitors, as individuals seek to manage their health more proactively. Technological Advancements: Innovations such as wearable blood pressure monitors and AI-powered analytics are enhancing monitoring accuracy and convenience. These technologies provide real-time data and insights, improving patient engagement and healthcare outcomes. Telehealth Integration: The integration of blood pressure monitors with telehealth services and mobile health applications is improving accessibility and patient compliance. This integration enables remote monitoring and timely interventions, which are crucial for managing chronic conditions.

Key Factors Driving the Global Blood Pressure Monitor Market Forward

Rising Prevalence of Hypertension

The rising prevalence of hypertension is acting as a catalyst fueling demand for hypertension monitoring devices such as blood pressure monitors, and the trend is expected to continue through 2034. Similarly, increasing government initiatives regarding the awareness of several hypertension issues will bode well for the market.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 1.28 billion people globally between the ages of 30 and 79 have hypertension. Early detection becomes necessary to minimize hypertension's prevalence and reduce its mortality rate, and for this purpose, early blood pressure monitors are used.

Several nations have launched multiple schemes to decrease blood pressure and prevent heart attacks. For instance, the India Hypertension Control Project (IHCI), a multi-partner project, is implementing a public health hypertension control program throughout India. Such initiatives are expected to create new opportunities for blood pressure monitor manufacturers.

Other factors influencing market growth include:

Growing need for innovative cardiovascular health devices

Advancements in blood pressure monitoring technology

Rise of home monitoring trend

Increasing need for cost-effective and user-friendly BP-checking devices

Rising interest in self-monitoring

Growing trend for remote patient monitoring

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global blood pressure monitor market is projected to grow from USD 2.40 billion in 2025 to USD 4.36 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Technological advancements, including digital and wearable monitors, are enhancing user experience and accuracy.

Increased health awareness is driving the adoption of home monitoring devices.

North America currently holds the largest market share, attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high health awareness.

“The blood pressure monitor market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a combination of rising health awareness, technological innovation, and the increasing prevalence of hypertension. Manufacturers that focus on user-centric designs and seamless integration with digital health platforms are likely to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, regions investing in healthcare infrastructure and preventive care are expected to see accelerated market adoption”. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Factors Restraining the Demand for Blood Pressure Monitors

The rising technological advancements have increased the manufacturing cost of these devices, reflecting the high production cost. This makes the product costlier. Hence, the high price of BP monitors is expected to limit their adoption in underdeveloped and developing countries.

The advancement in these devices requires a skilled technician to resolve the failure of the system in day-to-day applications. Also, the handling of these devices requires trained personnel. Hence, the lack of availability of skilled and trained personnel can also be a factor hindering the growth of the blood pressure monitor market.

Lack of awareness among the population regarding hypertension is another factor impacting growth in the market. According to an article published by WHO in August 2021, 580 million people were unaware that they have hypertension as they were never diagnosed. Hence, a large population is going unnoticed, negatively impacting the target market.

Increasing penetration of counterfeit blood pressure monitors can also negatively impact the market. A study published by the American Heart Association in April 2020 stated that out of 972 home blood pressure monitors sold in Australia from e-commerce platforms, only 447 were validated for accuracy.

Component Insights

The market comprises various types of blood pressure monitors, including digital monitors, aneroid sphygmomanometers, and wearable devices. Digital monitors are favored for their ease of use and accurate readings, making them popular among home users. Wearable devices, offering continuous monitoring, are gaining traction among tech-savvy consumers and those requiring regular monitoring.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers: Increasing global prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Technological advancements leading to more accurate and user-friendly devices. Rising awareness of preventive healthcare and the importance of regular monitoring.

Trends: Integration of blood pressure monitors with smartphones and health apps. Development of wearable and portable monitoring devices. Growing preference for home healthcare solutions.

Opportunities: Expansion into emerging markets with increasing healthcare investments. Development of cost-effective devices to cater to a broader consumer base. Collaboration with telehealth services to offer comprehensive monitoring solutions.



Key Companies

A&D Medical Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

GF Health Products Inc.

Kaz Inc.

Microlife AG

Omron Healthcare Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Rossmax International Ltd.

Withings

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

ICU Medical, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems

Braun SE

Smiths Group plc

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

Valencell, Inc.

BIOPAC Systems, Inc.

Henleys Medical Supplies

Biobeat

Segmentation

By Product:

Arm Cuff

Wrist Cuff

By Indication:

Long-term

Short-term

By End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Services

Home Care Settings

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Insights:

The global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market size totaled USD 1.8 Billion in 2021. The sales of wearable blood pressure monitors are expected to surpass a valuation of USD 2.1 Billion by 2022

The Dose Monitoring Device is a reliable, simple-to-use instrument that continuously gives information to all the hospitals and guarantees regulatory compliance.

The disposable blood pressure cuffs market is projected to acquire a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2033. The disposable market revenue is to be appraised at USD 268.7 million in 2023 and is likely to reach USD 859.1 million by 2033.

The global sales of pressure infusion bag are estimated to be worth USD 388.2 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 707.7 million by 2035.

There is a great potential for growth in the blood-based biomarker market, at an estimated market size of USD 20.9 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The global market for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment is forecasted to attain USD 3,267.6 million by 2025, expanding at 8.9% CAGR to USD 7,664.8 million by 2035.

The global market for endocavity transducers is forecasted to attain USD 4,101.3 million by 2025, expanding at 3.9% CAGR to reach USD 6,038.2 million by 2035. In 2024, the revenue of this market was around USD 3,956.6 million.

In the coming years, the brain monitoring systems products market is expected to reach USD 5,912.4 million by 2025 and is expected to steadily grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 10,099.2 million by 2035.

The ECG machine market is anticipated to be valued at USD 8.40 billion in 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period and reach a value of USD 16.86 billion in 2035.

The global market for molecular imaging is forecasted to attain USD 5,686.4 million by 2025, expanding at 7.5% CAGR to reach USD 11,719.9 million by 2035.

