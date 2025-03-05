GoodSAM Foods Secures $9M Series A to Scale Regenerative Food Movement

Greenwich, Conn., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodSAM Foods , the mission-driven food brand dedicated to regenerative agriculture, transparency, and farmer empowerment, today announced a $9 million Series A funding round. This milestone reflects growing investor confidence in sustainable food systems and patient capital models that prioritize long-term impact over short-term gains. The investment also marks a notable achievement for a female-founded and led company, as women entrepreneurs continue to face disproportionate barriers in fundraising. In 2023, companies founded solely by women garnered just 2% of the total capital invested in U.S. venture-backed startups ( PitchBook ), underscoring the significance of this raise.

The round was led by Alive Ventures in Bogotá, Colombia and Desert Bloom in the U.S., with additional participation from LATAM Impact Fund (Sonen Capital & Fondo de Fondos, MX), Promotora Social Mexico, One Small Planet (Peterffy Family Foundation) and Connecticut Innovations. With this funding, GoodSAM has raised a total of $10.5 million, including previous investments from entities such as Thrive Market, JellyShot, Cynthia Tice the founder of Lily’s Sweets , and BeyondBrands.

“Raising capital in the last two years has been extremely challenging and statistically, for women, it’s been nearly impossible. To have LATAM investors step up to support our vision as an American company, with the majority of our supply network in LATAM, has been humbling and deeply moving,” said Heather K. Terry, CEO and Founder of GoodSAM. “This funding gives us the resources to scale not just in numbers, but in a way that meaningfully changes lives, communities, and economic realities. We are proving that a regenerative business model isn’t just viable—it’s thriving.”

The funding will enable team expansion, new product line launches, and continued direct trade support for smallholder and indigenous farmers in the nine countries where GoodSAM operates, including Colombia, Mexico and Kenya. The company’s unique model eliminates middlemen, ensuring fair wages and reinvestment directly into farming communities.

“We are excited to support GoodSAM, a company that is helping smallholder farmers engaged in regenerative agriculture to access premium markets, thus driving prosperity and climate resilience in rural areas,” said Virgilio Barco, Managing Partner at Alive Ventures.

“At GoodSAM, we’re building a small farms-focused food brand with the mission of making regenerative farming a staple in the American pantry. Our impact-first Series A round reflects our commitment to doing things differently in a food system still dominated by ultra-processed, industrially farmed products. We believe better food starts at the source, and GoodSAM is here to help drive that change,” said Greg Krupa, GoodSAM Head of Investor Relations.

In addition to the funding, Virgilio Barco (Alive Ventures) and Julia Paino (Desert Bloom) will join GoodSAM’s board, bringing expertise in sustainable investment and ethical supply chains.

GoodSAM continues to expand its reach, providing consumers with high-quality, traceable, and eco-conscious food products. With this funding, the company is well-positioned to scale its impact while reinforcing the business case for regenerative agriculture and transparent trade.

GoodSAM’s products are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and a variety of natural, independent and specialty retailers. Top product categories include: organic nuts , organic chocolate , organic coffee and fruit chips . For more information on GoodSAM’s mission and products, visit www.goodsamfoods.com . Sales inquiries can be directed to Kari Janapareddi, kari@goodsamfoods.com

About GoodSAM Foods

Founded in 2019 by natural products industry veteran Heather K. Terry , GoodSAM P.B.C. is a B-Corp Certified snack and food brand on a mission. At GoodSAM, we're dedicated to creating food that's Good for You, Good for Farmers, and Good for the Planet. Building strong, meaningful connections with our supply networks, manufacturers, and smallholder and indigenous farming communities is at the heart of everything we do at GoodSAM. Our mission is rooted in regenerative farming practices, which help keep soil healthy and ensure that our farms can thrive for generations. When you choose GoodSAM, you can feel confident that you're supporting a brand that genuinely cares about making a positive impact through its products. With every bite, you're choosing food that reflects our commitment to sustainability and community. Through food, we care.

About ALIVE Ventures

Acumen Latam Impact Ventures—ALIVE—is a new type of Latin American fund manager. A manager that places impact at centerstage. A manager that incorporates gender lens investing every step of the way. A manager that has built a climate smart investment approach to support communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from the effects of climate change. And finally, but equally important, a fund manager that seeks to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors. ALIVE currently has over USD 75 million in AUM and is the largest Andean Region venture capital investor. For more information: www.alive-ventures.com .

Attachments