Assessment of the $5.2 Billion Fall Protection Equipment Industry, 2033: Growth Trends and Shares for Harnesses, Lanyards, Self-Retracting Lifelines, Belts, Ropes, and Other Products by End User and Region

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fall Protection Equipment Market Report by Product Type (Harness, Lanyard, Self-Retracting Lifeline, Belt, Rope, Others), End Use Industry (Construction, Telecom, Energy & Utility, Transportation, Mining, Marine, Others), and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fall protection equipment market size reached USD 2.9 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22% during 2025-2033.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, owing to the lack of appropriate safety measures at various manufacturing, mining and other industrial sites, there is an increasing occurrence of occupational hazards. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of fall protection equipment to preserve valuable human resources.

Furthermore, significant growth in the construction industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Construction sites require workers to operate at elevated platforms, walkways, steep roofs, wall openings and edges of excavated areas and are highly susceptible to fall. Hence, the workers are usually secured with the appropriate fall protection equipment to prevent any accidents.

Other factors, including the development of protection equipment for recreational activities, such as rock climbing, zip-lining, ice climbing, mountaineering and bungee jumping, along with the implementation of stringent government policies promoting occupational safety and health standards, are projected to drive the market further.

Report Scope

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fall protection equipment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type and end-use industry. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

  • 3M Company
  • ABS Safety
  • Bergman & Beving AB
  • Carl Stahl GmbH
  • FallTech
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Kee Safety Inc.
  • MSA Safety Incorporated
  • Petzl
  • Pure Safety Group Inc.
  • SKYLOTEC GmbH
  • W. W. Grainger Inc.
  • Werner Co. (Triton)

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages146
Forecast Period2024-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$2.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$5.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Harness
6.2 Lanyard
6.3 Self-Retracting Lifeline
6.4 Belt
6.5 Rope
6.6 Others

7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
7.1 Construction
7.2 Telecom
7.3 Energy and Utility
7.4 Transportation
7.5 Mining
7.6 Marine
7.7 Others

8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.2 Asia Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.4 Latin America
8.5 Middle East and Africa

9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Indicators

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

