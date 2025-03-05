Travel & Tourism and Hotels Sponsorship in Sports Analysis Report 2025: Hilton Stands as the Most Active Brand, Boasting 36 Deals

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Travel & Tourism - Hotels 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the hotels sector globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Soccer holds the premier position in annual sponsorship deal value and volume within the hotel sector for the year 2025. In terms of annual deal value and deal volume, ice hockey ranks second to soccer. The sport's most significant agreement is the extended sponsorship of Crypto.com Arena by Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel.

Across the hotel sector, team partnerships dominate both the annual deal value and the volume of transactions. In 2025, venue partnerships held the second-highest rank in the hotel sector in terms of both annual expenditure and the number of deals. The largest deal across the hotel sector in 2025 is the partnership between Hard Rock International and the Miami Dolphins. Hard Rock will act as the title sponsor for the Dolphins' home stadium, in addition to serving as the team's official hotel and resort, casual dining partner, and hospitality partner.

Accor Hotels has agreed to the title sponsorship of both Stadium Australia, now known as 'Accor Stadium,' and the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, which has been renamed 'Accor Arena'. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has agreed to sponsor the PGA Tour's annual event in Greensboro, North Carolina. This 10-year agreement, spanning from 2017 to 2026, designates the hotel company as the tournament's title sponsor.



Hilton stands as the most active hotel brand in 2025, boasting 36 deals. Marriott Hotels & Resorts, while recognized as the second most active brand, also stands as the largest spender within the hotel sector in 2025. Accor ranks as the second-largest brand in terms of spending within the hotel sector, boasting an estimated annual spend of $31.77 million. In 2025, despite engaging in only three deals within the sports sponsorship landscape, Hard Rock International ranks as the third-highest-spending brand on an annual basis.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Largest Deals

Top 10 Expiring Deals

4. Case Study

Hard Rock International and Miami Dolphins

Circa Las Vegas and Vegas Golden Knight

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis Summary

Brand Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands

Top 10 Biggest Spenders

Key Brands Analysis

6. Appendix

Sources





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Accor

Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Hard Rock International

Harrah's

Hilton

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

MGM Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel





