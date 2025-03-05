Polyethylene Terephthalate & Polybutylene Terephthalate Resins Market Forecast to 2029: PET & PBT Resin Market Poised for 6% Growth as Demand for Recycled & High-Performance Plastics Rises

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) & Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PET & PBT resin market has been segmented based on Type (Transparent & Non-Transparent PET, Recycled PET), PET Application (Bottles, Films, Food Packaging, Other Applications) PBT Application (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Appliances, Other Applications) and by Region.

The combined global PET & PBT resin market size was USD 47.99 billion in 2024, and it is anticipated to be worth USD 64.01 billion by 2029.



The PET & PBT resin market is projected to register a CAGR of 6% and 5.3% respectively between 2024 and 2029, in terms of value. The PET & PBT resin market size is projected to reach USD 57.64 and 6.37 billion respectively by 2029 at a CAGR of 6% and 5.3% from USD 43.06 and 4.93 billion respectively in 2024. The Transparent & Non-Transparent PET, by type segment is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the PET resin market in 2023. rPET, by type likely to be the fastest growing type of PET resin market in terms of value.

Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) is an eco-friendly material formed from the recycling of post-consumer PET products such as bottles and containers. rPET helps in minimizing plastic waste, lowering the carbon footprint, and providing for the structure of a circular economy. The properties of rPET are similar to those of virgin PET, allowing for its use in packaging, textiles, and automotive parts. The increasing concern for sustainability has lent support to rPET with industries and consumers now advocating the use of recycled materials to reduce dependence on virgin materials.



PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate) is a high-viewed, engineering thermoplastic that offers excellent load-bearing properties, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability. PBT is used in multiple applications, including automobile, electrical, and electronics, due to the material's durability in high temperature. It is also an electrical insulator - in the application of connectors, switches, and housings which require protection properties. As a growing need for lightweight and durable materials arises, PBT is increasingly coming into its own in processing parts for automotive and consumer electronics.



Electrical and electronics, by application is fastest growing application segment of PBT resin market



One of the fastest-growing application areas for PBT resin is in the electrical and electronics segment due to its characteristics of electrical insulation and high-temperature resistance, as well as dimensional stability. Applications where PBT is being used increasingly include connectors, switches, and circuit boards and housings for consumer and automotive electronics and communication devices. The demand for smaller, highly reliable, and durable electronic components is therefore propelling the growth of PBT in this sector owing to its versatility and performance in applications that are constantly under effort. The drive toward energy-efficient technologies is also serving as a catalyst for the adoption of PBT in electronics.



Asia Pacific, by region is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment of PET & PBT resin market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region for PET & PBT resin markets during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and increasing demand in packaging, automotive, and electronics applications. Demand for consumer goods, especially beverages and electronics, is boosted in this region by its large population and growing middle-class population, thus increasing the consumption of PET & PBT resins. Furthermore, government initiatives, infrastructure, and cost-effective production in countries such as India and China are driving growth for the regional market.

Competitive Landscape

The key companies profiled in this report are Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd. (China).



This report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (PET is a highly recyclable plastic resin, Increase in demand for PET in packaging sector) restraints (Fluctuations in raw material prices), opportunities (Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions), and challenges (High costs of recycled plastics) influencing the growth of the PET & PBT resin market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight of upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launch in the PET & PBT resin market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the PET & PBT resin market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exclusive information about the new products & service untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in PET & PBT resin market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd. (China) among other in the PET & PBT resin market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $47.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $64.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in PET & PBT Resin Market

Asia-Pacific PET & PBT Resin Market, by Country, 2023

PET Resin Market, by Region

PBT Resin Market, by Region

PET Resin Market, by Type

PET Resin Market, by Application

PBT Resin Market, by Application

PET Resin Market, by Key Country

PBT Resin Market, by Key Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Highly Recyclable Pet Plastic Resin

Increase in Demand for Pet in Packaging Sector

Technological Advancements in Pet Packaging Sector

Laws and Regulations Enforced by Governments

Burgeoning Demand for PBT in Electrical & Electronics Industry

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

Restraints

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Absence of Required Framework for Plastic Waste Collection and Segregation

Limited Numbers of Treatment Plants and Lack of Expertise in Recycling Pet Waste

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Expansion to Emerging Markets

Challenges

High Costs of Recycled Plastics

Existence of Alternate Products with Identical Properties

Case Study Analysis

High-Performance Automotive Connectors

Advancing Power-Pole Technology

Advanced Material Adoption for Lightweight Automotive Design

PET Resin Market, by Type

Transparent & Non-Transparent Pet Effective Barrier Against Oxygen, Water, Carbon Dioxide, and Nitrogen for Packaged Food to Boost Market

Recycled Pet Reuse as Packaging Material to Drive Market



PET Resin, by Application

Bottles Enhancement of Quality of Ready-To-Drink Beverages and Flavored Water to Boost Market Growth

Films Demand for Food and Non-Food-Film Applications to Drive Market

Food Packaging Chemical Inertness and Other Physical Properties to Propel Market

Other PET Resin Applications

PBT Resin Market, by Application

Electrical & Electronics Chemical & Abrasion Resistance and Flame Retardance Through Additives to Fuel Market

Automotive Electrical Properties, Thermal Stability, and Superior Chemical Resistance to Propel Market

Consumer Appliances Excellent Chemical Resistance, Surface Quality, and Dimensional Stability to Drive Growth

Other PBT Resin Applications

Company Profiles

Major Players

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Alpek SAB. De C.V.

Sabic

BASF SE

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Other Players

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Lanxess

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Group

Jbf Industries Limited

Evonik Industries AG

Sumilon Group

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sk Chemicals

Iwatani Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Hitemp Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Grupa Azoty SA

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

