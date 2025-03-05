Galway Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Estrades Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

TORONTO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V: GWM) (“Galway Metals” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% owned Estrades Project ("Estrades") located in the northern Abitibi of Western Quebec. There are no material differences in the Report from those results disclosed in the Company's news release dated January 27, 2025 (available here: https://galwaymetalsinc.com/2025/01/dramatic-increase-in-gold-recovery-significantly-improves-the-business-options-for-past-producing-high-grade-gold-zinc-estrades-mine-scoping-study-to-be-initiated/).

The Mineral Resource Estimate, effective as of November 5, 2024, was prepared following the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves (November 29, 2019).

The full Report dated December 6, 2024, with an effective date of November 5, 2024, is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Estrades Project, Quebec, Canada”. The Report was prepared for Galway Metals by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. and can be found on the Company’s website at www.galwaymetalsinc.com or under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Jesse Fisher, P.Geo., Project Manager for Galway Metals, is the Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of Galway Metals.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and the existing resource is open in virtually all directions. Galway Metals also has 100%-ownership in the Estrades project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

