Gunderson Dettmer Welcomes Adrian Rich as a New Life Sciences Partner in Northern California

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer is thrilled to announce the addition of Adrian Rich as a new Life Sciences Partner based in the Northern California offices. Rich brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Perkins Coie LLP, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati.

Rich's guidance spans from inception to exit, providing knowledgeable counsel as clients undertake financial and strategic investments, licensing, strategic partnerships, acquisitions and public offerings, and routine corporate matters. His education in biomedical engineering and economics, coupled with his lifelong passion for computers and programming, inform all aspects of his practice.

"We are excited to welcome Adrian to our team," says Jeff Higgins, Gunderson Dettmer's Managing Partner. "The firm continues to build a strong life sciences practice with hubs in Northern California, as well as Boston and San Diego. After another successful event during the J.P. Morgan Conference, Adrian’s arrival is a great addition in our investment and growth with the practice.”

“Adrian represents a unique blend of technological understanding and legal expertise,” says Ivan Gaviria, the Northern California office leader. “We are delighted to add his proven track record in the medical device and biotech industry to our team.”

In addition to representing leading life sciences companies, Rich also advises venture funds, first-time funds, and accelerators/incubators and has broadened his client work into AI, machine learning and blockchain.

"I am thrilled to join Gunderson Dettmer and be part of a team that shares my passion for technology and the innovation economy," says Rich. "I look forward to leveraging my long-time experience and skills to support the growth of the firm’s presence in Northern California and beyond."

With Rich’s addition, Gunderson Dettmer continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the innovation economy. The firm has consistently been ranked by PitchBook as the top law firm for venture capital and has been consistently ranked for its life sciences practice. The Gunderson Dettmer team is proud to partner with key players in the region and around the world to provide comprehensive guidance to venture-backed companies at every stage of their business journey.

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer is the preeminent international law firm with an exclusive focus on the innovation economy. The firm serves market-leading venture capital and growth equity investors and pioneering companies through inception, growth and maturity, as well as groundbreaking public companies that result from the global venture capital ecosystem. The firm’s clear-cut focus and well-honed technical skill enables an accelerated pace and unmatched efficiency, delivering best-in-class value at each phase of a client’s business.

Gunderson Dettmer has 400 attorneys across eleven offices in key venture markets throughout the world – Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, São Paulo and Singapore.

CONTACT:

Monica Rodriguez Kuniyoshi

Chief Marketing Officer

Gunderson Dettmer

Email: mkuniyoshi@gunder.com

Phone: 650-463-5337